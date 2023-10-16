Oregon Welcomes Law Enforcement Software Provider CivicEye to the PNW

News provided by

CivicEye

16 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

How a small agency in OR is getting access to the technology it needs

MALIN, Ore., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malin Police Department's new RMS has been a long time coming. From pen-and-paper methods to outdated legacy software, the agency was tired of an unreliable, network-based system. Particularly, Chief Patrick Richards of Malin PD was concerned that if the agency's single computer went down, the department would lose all of its data.

"It wasn't a sustainable solution," said Chief Richards.

As the agency began the search for a new RMS, they encountered a variety of challenges along the way. One of the biggest? Larger software providers weren't interested in working with the agency.

"Since we're such a small agency, software companies know we can't give them a lot of money," Chief Richards said. "It's frustrating that many smaller agencies are simply 'counted out' because of their size."

When Chief Richards discovered CivicRMS, he was excited about the software's cloud-based architecture and integration capabilities. Additionally, he was impressed by the software's tools to improve data collection.

"Malin PD is our first agency in Oregon," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "Starting with a smaller agency like Malin is an invitation that really aligns with our company values. It's not about a dollar amount—it's about servicing agencies across the United States—and that means no agency left behind."

With CivicRMS, Chief Richards will also have the capability to directly share data with any other neighboring agencies that choose to onboard with CivicRMS. This will support agencies' access to data across counties, supporting data-driven policing across jurisdictions.

"At CivicEye, we want every agency to have the tools to keep doing things better," said Josh South, Head of Operations at CivicEye. "Malin PD won't be limited by the outdated architecture of legacy technology. This agency can grow their efforts, improve community outcomes, and keep their officers safe."

Click here to learn more about CivicEye's growing presence across the United States.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Clarke, [email protected]

Sales Contact:
Khristian Gutierrez, [email protected]

www.civiceye.com

SOURCE CivicEye

Also from this source

Saranac Lake, NY Police Department is Prioritizing Critical Technology With CivicEye. Here's how, and why.

Saranac Lake, NY Police Department is Prioritizing Critical Technology With CivicEye. Here's how, and why.

Many, if not most, government agencies are familiar with the challenge of small budgets and lengthy to-do lists. Law enforcement agencies,...
Lexington, MS Police Department Selects CivicEye to Provide Cloud-Based RMS and Court Management Solutions

Lexington, MS Police Department Selects CivicEye to Provide Cloud-Based RMS and Court Management Solutions

CivicEye, the full spectrum platform for public safety, has been selected to upgrade the records management and court management systems of Lexington ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.