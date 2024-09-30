Oregonian Names NetSPI a Winner of the Oregon and Southwestern Washington Top Workplaces 2024 Award

Recognition comes on the heels of critical company milestones

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the proactive security solution, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Oregonian Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace by The Oregonian," said Aaron Shilts, CEO of NetSPI. "This recognition reinforces the unique culture we've built in Portland and the exciting growth path that we are on as a company - all thanks to the hard work of our employees. This year alone, we have experienced critical milestones that have set us up for future success in the industry. Our Portland presence has been vital to this growth, and this award win demonstrates that."

This recognition comes amid a milestone year for NetSPI. In addition to acquiring Hubble to extend its proactive security portfolio, the company unveiled its unified Platform alongside updated branding and appointed a VP of Worldwide Channels.

"Our employees are vital to our success, and we would not be where we are now without each and every one of them," said Heather Crosley, Chief People Officer at NetSPI. "Our presence in Portland is growing and we look forward to bolstering our company's culture with this office."

NetSPI's Portland, Oregon office has nearly 40 employees in roles across security consulting, engineering, client management, and people operations. NetSPI is currently accepting applications for the January 2025 session of its NetSPI University program . This is a full-time, paid training program that equips entry-level candidates with hands-on education in a supportive environment to accelerate their career in penetration testing. Candidates in the Portland area are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about career opportunities at NetSPI, go to www.netspi.com/careers .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.

Leveraging a unique combination of dedicated security experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

By continually advancing solutions such as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, three of the five largest healthcare companies, four MAMAA companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.

NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on LinkedIn and X .

