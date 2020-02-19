O'Reilly Auto Parts to Carry Innova CarScan Diagnostic Tools with RepairSolutions2

O'Reilly will carry a selection of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled Innova tools from entry-level code readers to full-featured professional scan tools. Each tool works on all 1996 to current OBD2 vehicles to enable users to inspect for hidden problems, see if a vehicle is ready to pass an emissions test and troubleshoot check engine-related issues. The offering includes the 5110 CarScan Reader; 5210 CarScan Advisor; 5310 CarScan Inspector; 5410 CarScan Diagnostics; 5512 CarScan Tech Plus; 5610 CarScan Pro; and 1000 CarScan Mobile. Some of the available features and functions, which vary by tool, include the ability to read and clear DTCs and ABS codes, see oil life, check brake pad life and read hybrid cell voltage. Other features include a way to view Network Scan results, TPMS status and transmission temperature, retract electronic parking brakes and perform ABS brake bleeds.

Since a high percentage of the more than 14 million OBD1 vehicles still on the road today represent frequently failed emissions test, the 5512 CarScan Tech Plus includes adapters for 1981-1995 OBD1 Ford, GM, Chrysler, Honda and Toyota vehicles.

Some of the tool features designed to appeal to O'Reilly's commercial customers include bi-directional tests, active tests, an all-network module scan, service resets and initializations, and enhanced data streams for ABS, SRS and transmission. With the included RepairSolutions2 app on a tablet or other mobile device, automotive technicians have an additional resource at their fingertips to help diagnose issues faster and easier, validate repairs with the included drive cycle procedures, and view pre- and post-reports.

Each tool includes access to Innova's RepairSolutions2, a proprietary knowledgebase with millions of fixes verified by Innova's nationwide team of ASE Master Technicians. The tools pair with the RepairSolutions2 app to generate vehicle-specific reports to find the problem and fix the problem. When repairs are needed, users may access guided diagnostics, troubleshooting and an in-app feature to accurately identify the parts needed for the job. Customers can choose O'Reilly as their preferred retailer to automate online parts purchasing. The RepairSolutions2 app also provides scheduled maintenance, recalls, technical service bulletins and predicted repairs.

In addition to the Innova CarScan line of OBD tools, O'Reilly will sell a selection of Innova branded automotive test equipment, including inspection cameras, timing lights, mechanical testers and electrical testers. Visit your local O'Reilly Auto Parts store for pricing and availability.

About Innova

Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as by major retail customers. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in Irvine, Calif, and feature licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 80 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with vehicle present and future defects. For more information, visit www.innova.com.

