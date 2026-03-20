Orfeó Català Lent Concert at Sagrada Família Commemorates Gaudí Cornerstone Anniversary

The Basilica hosted a powerful performance celebrating the enduring choral tradition and its deep connection to Antoni Gaudí's spiritual vision

BARCELONA, Spain, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sagrada Família marked a historic milestone on March 19, 2026, with a special Lent concert featuring the renowned Catalan choral society Orfeó Català . Commemorating the anniversary of the Basilica's cornerstone laying in 1882, the event paid tribute to the generations of visionaries, artisans and builders who have shaped its construction. It also highlighted the enduring cultural and spiritual connection between Orfeó Català, Antoni Gaudí, and the Basilica .

The musical program featured a repertoire reflecting the spirituality and choral tradition associated with the Temple. The program included "Kyrie" from Officium Defunctorum by Tomás Luis de Victoria; La túnica for choir and organ by Lluís Millet; Nigra sum for women's choir and organ by Pau Casals; Jubilate Deo by Carles Prat; and Ave Virgo Sanctissima and Te Deum by Josep Ollé. It also incorporated poetic and symbolic interludes—La veu dels devots and La veu de la pedra—further deepening the dialogue between music, architecture and spirituality. Joan Maria Segura directed the staging.

For more than 130 years, Orfeó Català has been a leading force in promoting Catalan culture, a mission closely aligned with Antoni Gaudí's cultural and spiritual vision. The concert also featured a projection of historical images from the laying of the Basilica's cornerstone, honoring all those who have contributed to its construction over the last 144 years.

The event was attended by distinguished authorities, including Joan Josep Omella i Omella, Cardinal and Archbishop of Barcelona, who closed the ceremony by presenting a commemorative gift to Joaquim Uriach, President of the Orfeó Català–Palau de la Música Catalana Foundation, in recognition of all those who made the concert possible.

The Sagrada Familia is in its final phase of construction, with the central Tower of Jesus Christ completed in February 2026, making it the world's tallest church at 172.5 meters. Commemorative events are being held all year. For programming information, visit https://sagradafamilia2026.org/ .

Editor's note:

Video and photos of the concert can be downloaded here:

https://tinyurl.com/SagradaFamilia-GMG-031926

Media Contacts (for U.S. Media):

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Sagrada Família)

Michiko Morales, [email protected]

Michael Tebo, [email protected]

Media Contacts (for Global Media):

Anna Perarnau, [email protected]

Laura Bertran, [email protected]

SOURCE Sagrada Familia