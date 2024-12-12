Orgain and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Partner to Create Holiday Treats That Hit the Sweet Spot and Help Support Nutrition Goals

Orgain and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Partner to Create Holiday Treats That Hit the Sweet Spot & Help Support Nutrition Goals Post this

The new Orgain Vanilla Almond Butter Protein Powder blends the smooth flavor of nut butter with plant-based protein for an irresistibly creamy taste. By incorporating Orgain Nut Butter Protein Powder, Ali's Nut Butter Protein Bites deliver real nutrition without compromising on taste. Inspired by JUSTIN'S® nut butters, Orgain's new line of nut butter protein powders are their creamiest, nuttiest, and dreamiest protein powders ever, offering 20g of protein per serving and no added sugar.

"In my house, Nut Butter Protein Bites are a staple, and this twist on the classic recipe is perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while staying mindful of nutrition," said Fedotowsky-Manno. "Rather than skipping out on your favorite holiday treats, this delicious recipe lets you enjoy all the flavor along with 7g of protein and a good source of fiber per bite. The rich, tasty flavor of Orgain's Vanilla Almond Butter Protein Powder is a great way to add protein to your holiday treats."

"At Orgain, everything we make is designed to deliver real nutrition that fuels your body while delighting your taste buds," said Diana Pusiri, VP of Brand Strategy & Marketing at Orgain. "This fresh take on a timeless favorite is a fun, delicious way to showcase our belief that adding nutrition doesn't mean sacrificing flavor."

To spread some holiday cheer, Orgain is hosting a festive giveaway on their Instagram page from December 12 through December 31, 2024. Consumers are encouraged to share their favorite treat that they would like to see Orgain give the ingredient swap treatment to for a chance to win a year's supply of Orgain Nut Butter Protein Powder and a $250 digital gift card for premium cookware. To enter, participants will need to follow @drinkorgain, like the giveaway post, tag 2 friends and comment with their recipe idea, and share the post to their stories with the tag @drinkorgain. Five winners will be selected at random.

New Product Line Now Available Nationwide

Just in time for the season, Orgain has unveiled a new line of Nut Butter Protein Powders inspired by the delicious taste of JUSTIN'S® nut butters. Available in three indulgent flavors—Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Almond Butter, and Peanut Butter—these protein powders taste like a spoonful of nut butter with 20g of plant protein and 140-150 calories per serving. Orgain Nut Butter Protein Powders are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, do not include added sugar, and are made without artificial flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Fuel your festive recipes with Orgain's new Nut Butter Protein Powders, which deliver both flavor and nutrition, without compromising on taste. Find them now at Whole Foods, Amazon, Costco.com and Orgain.com.

About Orgain

Orgain was founded by Dr. Abraham based on his belief that real nutrition has the power to make a real difference in people's lives. That's why we craft products made with thoughtfully selected high-quality ingredients that nourish the body and provide an unmatched taste experience. By securing USDA organic certification whenever possible, minimizing the amount of added sugar, and avoiding artificial flavors or preservatives, we can ensure that our products are packed with nutrients that support a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Orgain makes over 30 items ranging from powders and RTD beverages, to bars and a variety of delicious on-trend flavor variations to choose from. Orgain offers good, clean nutrition for different lifestyles, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. To learn more about Orgain and Dr. Abraham's story and purpose, shop for products, and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

*In the U.S., Circana, MULO, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 12.01.24

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter and USDA-certified organic chocolate treats. Justin's is known for delivering delicious taste, a 'one-of-a-kind' grind texture and convenient nutrition. For more information about how Justin's is building a collective that is nuts about making the world a more resilient, well-fed place, visit Justins.com, Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter, Instagram.com/Justins, TikTok.com/justinsbrand and Pinterest.com/Justins .

Orgain Giveaway Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Starts 12/11/24 at 6:00 pm PT and ends 12/31/24 at 11:59 pm PT. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via direct message on Instagram by this official account only & must respond within 10 days to claim prize. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Open to US 18+ only. Winners cannot be affiliated with Orgain. Sponsor: Orgain, LLC, 16851 Hale Ave, Irvine, CA 92606

