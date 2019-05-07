Organ and Tissue Transplantation 2019 - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures). The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, and Lung, and Corneal Transplantation. The US market is analyzed by the following Segments: Organ Type (In Volume and Value) - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, and Intestine; Tissue Type (Volume Only) - Cornea, Heart Valve, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow, and Bone Grafts; and Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only) -By Graft Type: Autologous Graft, Allograft, and Other Materials; and By Application Type: General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions, and Cranio/Maxillofacial.

The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Acelity L.P. Inc. ( USA )

) CryoLife, Inc. ( USA )

) Exactech, Inc. ( USA )

) Dr. Franz Khler Chemie GmbH ( Germany )

) Organogenesis, Inc. ( USA )

) Organ Recovery Systems ( USA )

) Organ Transport Systems ( USA )

) XVIVO Perfusion AB ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Organ Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Small Intestine Transplantation

Lungs

Tissue Transplantation

Corneal Transplantation

Blood Stem Cell Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Heart Valves Transplantation



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. MARKET TRENDS



3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET



Organ Rejection

A Major Barrier to Transplantation

to Transplantation Scarcity of Donor Organs

A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation

Other Issues for Organ Transplantation

Ethical Concerns in Transplants

Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process

Lack of Requisite Expertise

Hindering Implantation Process

Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS



6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS



7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT



8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Royal Biologics Launches Demineralized Bone Matrix Product, MAXX-Fuse

Extremity Medical Launches Next-Gen Viable Cell Bone Graft, BioFuse

AlloSource Launches Two New Demineralized Cortical Fiber Allografts

Immucor Launches Kidney Solid Organ Response Test, kSORT



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Exactech Merges with TPG Capital

CryoLife Acquires JOTEC

SeaSpine Receives FDA Approval for OsteoBallast DBM in Resorbable Mesh

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Endurant II/IIs Stent Graft System

Organogenesis Acquires NuTech Medical

Allergan to Acquire Acelity's LifeCell Business Unit

CryoLife Acquires On-X Life Technologies

MiMedx Group Acquires Stability Biologics



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS IN ALLIED AREAS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 19

The United States (16)

(16) Europe (3)

(3) Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpwi9u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

