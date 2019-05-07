Organ and Tissue Transplantation 2019 - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures). The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, and Lung, and Corneal Transplantation. The US market is analyzed by the following Segments: Organ Type (In Volume and Value) - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, and Intestine; Tissue Type (Volume Only) - Cornea, Heart Valve, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow, and Bone Grafts; and Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only) -By Graft Type: Autologous Graft, Allograft, and Other Materials; and By Application Type: General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions, and Cranio/Maxillofacial.
The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)
- CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
- Exactech, Inc. (USA)
- Dr. Franz Khler Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)
- Organ Recovery Systems (USA)
- Organ Transport Systems (USA)
- XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
- Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
- Disclaimers
- Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
- Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
- Product Definitions and Scope of Study
- Organ Transplantation
- Heart Transplantation
- Kidney Transplantation
- Liver Transplantation
- Pancreas Transplantation
- Small Intestine Transplantation
- Lungs
- Tissue Transplantation
- Corneal Transplantation
- Blood Stem Cell Transplantation
- Bone Marrow Transplantation
- Heart Valves Transplantation
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. MARKET TRENDS
3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET
- Organ Rejection
- A Major Barrier to Transplantation
- Scarcity of Donor Organs
- A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation
- Other Issues for Organ Transplantation
- Ethical Concerns in Transplants
- Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process
- Lack of Requisite Expertise
- Hindering Implantation Process
- Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS
6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS
7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Royal Biologics Launches Demineralized Bone Matrix Product, MAXX-Fuse
- Extremity Medical Launches Next-Gen Viable Cell Bone Graft, BioFuse
- AlloSource Launches Two New Demineralized Cortical Fiber Allografts
- Immucor Launches Kidney Solid Organ Response Test, kSORT
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Exactech Merges with TPG Capital
- CryoLife Acquires JOTEC
- SeaSpine Receives FDA Approval for OsteoBallast DBM in Resorbable Mesh
- Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Endurant II/IIs Stent Graft System
- Organogenesis Acquires NuTech Medical
- Allergan to Acquire Acelity's LifeCell Business Unit
- CryoLife Acquires On-X Life Technologies
- MiMedx Group Acquires Stability Biologics
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS IN ALLIED AREAS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Total Companies Profiled: 19
- The United States (16)
- Europe (3)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
