Organ-on-a-Chip Markets - 2023

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries. The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type, and end-user, with an estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.

An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological response similar to that of an organ system. These are multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro.



The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics, and microfabrication are core fields paving their way towards the development of organ-on-a-chip.



Organ-on-a-chip is seen as a priority testing alternative replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe. The European Union parliament is looking forward to revising laws involving animal testing. Through groups such as the European Partnership for Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing (EPAA) and International Council of Animal Protection in OECD Programmes (ICAPO), the parliament is seeking to implement policies circumventing 3R (refinement, reduction, and replacement) practices in biomedical research, according to the National Centre for the Replacement Refinement & Reduction of Animals in Research.



The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research in the U.S. has made organ-on-a-chip a priority investment for research and development for the next five years. Through organ-on-a-chip, FASEB is looking forward to improved productivity in research.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for organ-on-a-chip within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Description of potential applications in pharmaceutical and life science research sectors, including preclinical drugs testing, drug screening, personalized medicine, phenotypic screening, lead optimization, and disease modeling

Information on multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip and discussion of their ability to imitate human microenvironment in vitro

Discussion on how organ on a chip is emerging as a priority testing alternative which is replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies

Knowledge about the implementation of 3rs (replacement, refinement, and reduction of animals-based research) in the industry

(replacement, refinement, and reduction of animals-based research) in the industry Insights into government programs and policies in support of organ-on-chip and coverage of revised laws involving animal testing

Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Emulate, Hurel Corp., Insphero, Organovo and Synvivo

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Developments in Drug Discovery

1950-1970

1970-1990

1990-2010

2010 to the Present

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Regulatory Framework

United States

European Union

China

Japan

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Demand to Enhance the Effectiveness of Clinical Trials

Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development

Increasing Adoption of Organ-on-a-Chip in Multiple Applications

Surging Demand for Lung-Based Organ Cultures in Clinical Studies

Chapter 4 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Type

Liver

Liver on a Chip Classification Depending on Their Principal Actions

Heart

Kidney

Lung

Other Organs

Chapter 5 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetics Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Increasing R&D Spending

Other End Users

Chapter 6 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Offering

Products

Services

Chapter 7 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Toxicological Research

Physiological Model Development

Chapter 8 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Organ-on-a-Chip Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality and Technology

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users of Consumables

Innovation Within the Industry

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

4Dcell

Axosim

Beonchip

Biomimx

Bioivt

Cherry Biotech

CN Bio

Elveflow

Emulate, Inc.

Fluigent

Hesperos, Inc.

Hurel Corp.

Insphero

Kirkstall

Micronit

Mesobio Tech

Mimetas

Nortis

Organovo

Synvivo

Tara Biosystems, Inc.

Tissuse Gmbh



