Organic Fruits & Vegetables, 2019-2024: North America to Dominate the Global Market

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organic fruits and vegetables are the largest and the fastest growing segment of the global organic food market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2019-2024.



The up surging demand for organic fruits and vegetables is primarily due to its increased production and growing worldwide consumption. However, organic fruits and vegetable supply is limited in relation to its demand, due to its high production cost.



Despite a higher price for organic fruits and vegetables, consumers are willing to pay more for organic foods due to less use of pesticides and high nutritive value. Increasing awareness about health benefits from organic products among the consumers is expected to boost the sales of organic fruit and vegetables market.



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand for Organic Food over Synthetic Food



Rapid urbanization, increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle, and rising concerns regarding health and environment are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic fruit and vegetable market. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food are driving organic food sales, worldwide.



Due to constantly increasing demand for organic food and the limited supply in relation to demand organic foods, the area under organic farming has increased worldwide, since 2011. The global production areas were reported to be 57.8 million hectares in the year 2016, which is an increase from 37.2 million hectares in 2011. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the increasing demand for organic food that overtakes the demand for synthetic foods is driving the organic fruit and vegetable market.



North America to Dominate the Global Market



North America is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the United States has been continuously rising, due to growing health concerns, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country. As of 2015, almost 14% of the total fruits and vegetables sold in the US are organic.



In the US, the overall organic food market was valued at USD 45.2 billion in the year 2017. The fruits and vegetable segment continued to be the largest organic food category, recording USD 16.5 billion in sales in 2017, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the year 2016. In US, the sales of organic bananas increased by around 30.4% in 2017 as compared to the year 2016, indicating a strong growth of organic bananas in the country.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fruits

5.1.1 Banana

5.1.2 Apple

5.1.3 Berries

5.1.4 Grapes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Vegetables

5.2.1 Leafy Vegetables

5.2.2 Other Vegetables

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 UK

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Austria

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Egypt



6 ORGANIC FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MARKET VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 Value Chain Overview

6.2 Detailed Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Profit Margin Analysis



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmm13z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

