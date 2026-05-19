Organic Payment Gateways Helps Virtual Veterinary Clinics Reduce Payment Gateway Shutdown Risks

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways announced an expanded credit card processing service for veterinary telemedicine practices across the United States. The service pairs dedicated, tele-vet-friendly merchant accounts with widely integrated payment gateways to provide virtual clinics with a stable alternative to mainstream banks and payment processors, many of which have policies that restrict tele-vet services.

Online veterinary care has grown quickly in the United States, but many clinics discover too late that most mainstream processors classify their services as high-risk. Why? Because every virtual consultation is a card-not-present transaction, meaning the pet owner enters card details online or dictates them by phone rather than in person. Combined with recurring wellness-plan billing, prescription fulfillment, and a state-by-state patchwork of rules governing the veterinary-client-patient relationship (the standard that decides whether a vet can treat and prescribe through a virtual visit), these factors can trigger frozen funds or sudden account terminations.

"I've seen it happen way too often. A clinic builds up months of telehealth business, then one morning they get an email from their payment gateway and their account is shut down," said Alex Roy, owner of Organic Payment Gateways. "We want to get ahead of that for our vet clients, so no one has to clean up the mess after the fact."

Through its new offering, the company helps veterinary telemedicine practices that have been declined, shut down, or placed on hold by mainstream providers. Each merchant account is individually underwritten for virtual veterinary care, which reduces the risk of surprise reviews later. Full details are available in the company's guide to veterinary telemedicine payment processing.

Integrations work with the tools most clinics already use. Authorize.Net and NMI (Network Merchants Inc.) connect natively with WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Shopify, and tie into Wix and Webflow through tested third-party shopping carts. Practices running veterinary practice information management software (PIMS) such as Cornerstone, Avimark, or Vetspire can generally route payments through TSYS/Global Payments or Fiserv/First Data. Integrations also allow for digital invoicing, an online terminal for phone payments, and card-on-file storage for charging clients after a visit.

Affordability and hands-on support remain central to the company's approach. Clinics receive competitive processing rates with transparent pricing. And rather than routing applicants through strict AI flows, Organic Payment Gateways assigns each client to a real, USA-based specialist who guides them from application through integration and remains available for questions months or years later. The company holds an A+ rating on its Better Business Bureau profile and carries dozens of five-star reviews on Trustpilot.

"Vets didn't sign up to become payment processing experts, and honestly, they shouldn't have to be," Alex Roy said. "If a clinic calls us early on Monday morning or late on a Friday afternoon, they get a person, not a ticket number. That's how we've always done it."

The shift toward telemedicine shows no signs of slowing. Services include tele-triage, follow-up care, behavioral consultations, prescription renewals, preventive care programs, specialty teleconsulting, and livestock remote monitoring. Clinics offering these services can review the full breakdown of compliance considerations, gateway options, and billing workflows in this overview of specialized payment processing for virtual veterinary clinics.

The initial intake process takes a few business days, and most clinics keep their existing website, booking system, and client workflow intact. Veterinary practices ready to review their options can call 800-570-1347 or start an application at OrganicPaymentGateways.com.

About Organic Payment Gateways

Organic Payment Gateways helps regulated and high-risk businesses in industries such as CBD, nutritional supplements, cannabis seeds, hydroponics, online pharmacy, telemedicine, and veterinary telehealth accept credit cards online using the website builders they already have. Learn more at OrganicPaymentGateways.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

[email protected]

800-570-1347

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways