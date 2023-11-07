Organic Payment Gateways Introduces Enhanced WooCommerce Payment Gateway Program for Nutritional Supplement Websites

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrganicPaymentGateways.com, a BBB A+ rated provider of payment gateway integrations, is excited to announce its latest program to ease the payment processing challenges faced by nutritional supplement businesses that use WooCommerce. With a focus on delivering exceptional support and stable high-risk payment processing solutions, Organic Payment Gateways is dedicated to assisting dietary supplement business owners from application to integration – and providing ongoing support for years to come.

Organic Payment Gateways

The nutritional supplement payment gateway program for WooCommerce offers a comprehensive approach to applying for and setting up payment gateways and merchant accounts tailored to the unique needs of health, wellness, homeopathic, and dietary supplement websites using WooCommerce and WordPress. Organic Payment Gateways understands the complexities and specific requirements of the industry, and our team of experts is committed to delivering seamless integration and exceptional service – years after setup and approval.

Alex Roy, president of Organic Payment Gateways, emphasized the significance of this program for nutritional supplement businesses, stating, "We recognize the difficulties that nutritional supplement websites encounter when it comes to payment processing. The stringent underwriting regulations and the need to integrate with existing software and systems can create significant obstacles. Our program is specifically designed to address these challenges and provide an affordable, reliable, and complete payment processing service. We know the technology and know payment processing – that sets us apart."

It is well known to those in the nutritional supplement industry that their businesses often require specialized payment processing solutions. Standard payment gateways such as WooCommerce Payments, PayPal, Stripe, and Square often pose restrictions due to the high-risk nature of the industry, making it challenging for some online businesses to operate smoothly. Organic Payment Gateways' tailored payment processing solutions integrate seamlessly with WooCommerce and popular WordPress payment plug-ins, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

"Our aim is to simplify payment processing for nutritional supplement websites," added Alex Roy. "By offering a comprehensive and affordable payment processing service, we enable our clients to focus on their core business while entrusting the complexities of payment processing to us. Whether it's integrating with WooCommerce or third-party software, we have the expertise and capabilities to deliver a solution that meets the unique needs of the nutritional supplement industry."

Organic Payment Gateways' program has multiple support features, including a secure payment gateway, a merchant account underwritten specifically for nutritional supplement businesses, and seamless integration with popular WordPress plug-ins with one-on-one integration support – including a screen share when needed. WordPress integration with WooCommerce-friendly payment processing allows nutraceutical businesses to process credit card payments efficiently and securely, with the added benefits of advanced fraud-detection features.

Alex Roy emphasized the commitment of Organic Payment Gateways to providing human, one-on-one service, stating, "We are dedicated to providing payment processing service and support from a real person – in addition to automated online tools for those that prefer them. We understand the challenges nutritional supplement businesses face and are proud to help them succeed.

With no upfront fees, we align our success with that of our clients. We offer personalized assistance, including phone consultations and screen sharing, to guide website owners throughout the application and setup process and provide ongoing technical support for years to come. We help nutritional supplement websites establish a reliable WooCommerce payment gateway solution the right way – from the start."

Organic Payment Gateways' program streamlines WooCommerce payment processing for nutritional supplement websites, simplifying operations, stabilizing cash flow, and providing a secure, user-friendly experience for business owners and customers.

To learn more about Organic Payment Gateways' innovative WooCommerce payment processing support program for nutritional supplement websites, please visit: https://organicpaymentgateways.com/supplement-payment-gateways/woocommerce/.

