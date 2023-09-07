Organic Payment Gateways Launches New WordPress Payment Processing Solution for Telemedicine and MMJ Card Consultation Practices

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a leading provider of affordable payment gateway integrations to regulated industries, is pleased to announce its new program designed to alleviate the stress of payment processing for telemedicine practices and licensed medical marijuana (MMJ) card issuers.

With a comprehensive and affordable payment processing service that includes a payment gateway, merchant account, integration with third-party practice-management software like KiviCare, and full-featured implementation with WordPress shopping carts like WooCommerce, Organic Payment Gateways' new focus is intended to provide a seamless and reliable solution for the telemedicine and MMJ industries.

According to Alex Roy, president of Organic Payment Gateways, "We understand the challenges faced by telemedicine and MMJ card issuers when it comes to payment processing. The industries' stringent regulations, high-risk nature, and the need for integration with existing software and systems can create significant hurdles. Our new program is specifically designed to address these challenges and provide an extremely affordable, reliable, and complete payment processing service."

Organic Payment Gateways recognizes that telehealth payment processing is often considered high-risk, leading to restrictions from standard payment gateways like PayPal, Stripe, and Square. This can make it difficult for some medical practices to operate smoothly, particularly in the medical marijuana card consultation and issuance sector, which adds a layer of complexity and regulation. However, with their expertise in the field, Organic Payment Gateways' tailored payment processing solutions work seamlessly with popular WordPress payment plug-ins and patient-management systems.

"Our goal is to take the stress out of payment processing for telemedicine and MMJ card issuers," continued Alex Roy. "By providing a reliable, affordable, and complete payment processing service, we ensure that our clients can focus on their core business while leaving the complexities of payment processing to us. Whether it's integrating with third-party practice-management software like KiviCare or seamlessly integrating with shopping carts like WooCommerce, we have the expertise and capabilities to deliver a solution that meets the unique needs of the telemedicine and MMJ industries."

Organic Payment Gateways' program offers a range of features, including a secure payment gateway, a specially underwritten merchant account for telehealth, and integration with popular WordPress plug-ins. The integration with practice-management software suites, like KiviCare, allows practitioners to accept credit card payments while leveraging the advanced patient-management features of their software services. Additionally, the full integration with WooCommerce enables telemedicine providers to process credit card payments efficiently and securely while enabling card-on-file payment processing and recurring billing.

"Our team of experts is dedicated to providing actual one-on-one payment processing service and support," added Alex Roy. "We understand the unique challenges faced by the telehealth and MMJ industries. We are committed to ensuring the success of our clients – we do not have standard upfront fees, so we only succeed when they do. We offer personalized assistance, including phone consultations and screen sharing, to guide our clients through the application and setup process. Our goal is to help telehealth practices establish a WordPress telehealth or MMJ-card payment gateway solution the right way – the first time."

Organic Payment Gateways' new program simplifies payment processing for telemedicine and MMJ card issuers, streamlining their operations and providing a smooth, secure, and user-friendly experience for both patients and staff.

To learn more about Organic Payment Gateways' telemedicine and MMJ card telehealth payment processing solutions for WordPress, visit https://organicpaymentgateways.com/telemedicine-mmj-payment-processing-wordpress/.

