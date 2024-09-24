Organic Payment Gateways Launches Payment Processing for Hydroponics

SCARBOROUGH, Maine , Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a leading provider of specialized payment solutions since 2018, has announced the launch of its new payment gateway and merchant account application, setup, and integration program tailored specifically for websites that sell hydroponic equipment and supplies.

This new support program addresses the unique challenges that online retailers in the hydroponics industry face when it comes to accepting credit card payments – in a way that reduces shopping cart abandonment – via simple integrations with most major website builders.

The new program provides seamless native integration with major e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce, along with tested solutions for other website builders, including Wix.

The goal, according to the Organic Payment Gateways website, is to allow hydroponics businesses to process transactions affordably, smoothly, and securely. This solution comes at a crucial time when many online hydroponics suppliers have faced difficulties with standard payment processors allowed-use restrictions, due to the specialized nature of their products.

"At Organic Payment Gateways, we understand that e-commerce website owners in the hydroponics industry require unique payment gateways and merchant accounts," said Alex Roy, owner of Organic Payment Gateways. "Our new program is designed to meet these specific needs, enabling businesses to focus on growth without payment hassles. Additionally, our support program is designed to reduce stress, not only for the website owner but also for their web designers too. To that end, this new program provides one-on-one support, from the application process, to integration, to ongoing support for years to come. We even provide customized screen-share sessions to enhance integration assistance whenever it's needed."

The company's tailored approach combines commonly integrated payment gateway software like Authorize.Net and NMI with merchant accounts specifically approved for hydroponic products. This unique combination allows businesses to maintain broad features and shopping cart integration while processing credit cards for commonly restricted products.

"Whether you're selling hydroponic systems, growing mediums, nutrient solutions, or lighting equipment, our payment gateways are designed to meet your needs," Alex Roy added. "We offer specifically underwritten payment solutions to ensure you can accept credit card payments for all types of hydroponic supplies without interruptions or complications due to allowed-use policy violations."

Key benefits of the new program include:

Flexible integration with nearly all major e-commerce platforms

Specialized support for businesses dealing in hydroponic equipment and supplies

Advanced security measures to ensure safe and reliable transactions

This new offering is particularly valuable for businesses that have been turned down or shut off by popular payment processors like Stripe, Square, or PayPal due to the nature of their products.

"Was your hydroponics supply website shut down or rejected by PayPal, Square, or Stripe? We're here to help," Roy emphasized. "Our goal is to provide a solution that allows hydroponics businesses to operate smoothly in the online marketplace without the constant worry of payment processing issues."

Organic Payment Gateways' new program is now available to hydroponics websites across the United States. You can learn more about their new program by visiting their "payment processing for hydroponic equipment and supplies" web page at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/payment-gateways-hydroponics/ for more information on applying for and integrating this solution into your e-commerce operations.

Contact:

Alex Roy

800-570-1347

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways