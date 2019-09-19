Organic Pumpkin Powder is Z Natural Foods' Newest Superfood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is proud to announce their new Organic Pumpkin Powder, a fresh, healthy and natural way to enjoy delicious pumpkin all year long. Used as an alternative to traditional flour, pumpkin powder is a powerful, nutrient-dense and convenient superfood that stays fresh for multiple seasons.

Pumpkins are high in antioxidants and provide a unique nutrition profile that may put this food in a class of its own. Pumpkin is low in calories and is naturally gluten-free. It's a non-GMO food, rich in Vitamin A, and a source of magnesium, potassium, zinc, omega 6 and 9 fatty acids and fiber.

"Whether you are living the vegan, paleo, keto or Mediterranean lifestyle, this whole food powerhouse has you covered, reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. Because our Pumpkin Powder tastes delicious, nutritious and has so much versatility in the kitchen, we believe it's the newest superstar in the superfood world."

Pumpkin powder is comprised of mostly protein and fats with high-quality nutrient-rich fiber, essential minerals, and antioxidants. It is easy to use, mixes well with water and is commonly used for cooking and enjoying pumpkin in recipes such as pumpkin pie, muffins, soups, curry and a variety of desserts.

Organic Pumpkin Powder is $14.99 a pound and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic Pumpkin Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

