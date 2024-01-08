Organic Soap Market size to grow by USD 145.15 million from 2022 to 2027, The availability of organic soaps in a wide range of natural fragrances to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic soap market is expected to grow by USD 145.15 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period. The benefits of organic skincare products are notably driving the organic soap market. However, factors such as the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and general stores), product (organic bar soap and organic liquid soap), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Soap Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The online segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Its extensive brand and product portfolio that caters to a wider consumer group is one of the main reasons. The growth of this segment is driven primarily by factors such as e-commerce platforms that offer customers convenience in comparing information about products, a growing number of Internet shopping portals, and the penetration of smartphones. In addition, many organic soap sellers are moving towards online platforms because of their affordability and ease of use. Additionally, because these platforms do not require physical infrastructure, they lower expenses for customers.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The expansion of the Organic Soap Market is driven by the diverse availability of organic soaps infused with natural fragrances. The market growth is due to non-toxic ingredients, embracing natural ingredients and essential oils, and creating handmade cold process soaps. Additionally, sustainable packaging, eco-friendly packaging, and cruelty-free, vegan soap formulations cater to environmentally conscious consumers. Notably, the inclusion of sought-after scents like Eucalyptus further drives market demand for these sustainable and nature-friendly products.

Trend - The emerging trend within the Organic Soap Market is the rise of private-label brands, anticipated to significantly influence the market landscape. These brands emphasize non-GMO, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and gluten-free formulations, aligning with fair trade principles and biodegradable. With inclusions like Chamomile, Tea Tree Oil, and Peppermint, these brands cater to the discerning preferences of consumers seeking natural and wholesome skincare. This trend showcases an evolving market where quality, sustainability, and diverse offerings shape consumer choices.

Challenges - A significant challenge faced by the global Organic Soap Market during the forecast period is the comparatively shorter shelf life of organic soaps versus their synthetic counterparts. This challenge arises despite other beneficial aspects such as recyclable packaging, transparent labeling, and small batch production. Incorporating nourishing elements like Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, and Aloe Vera, alongside popular variations like Castile soap, Lavender, and Goat Milk Soap, these organic soaps struggle with shelf life limitations, set a hurdle in sustaining market demand.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The factors that are contributing to the market growth of natural soap in North America include, for example, a growing consumer purchasing power and an increased focus on skin care. The organic soap market in the region is also substantially growing by additional factors, e.g., consumer awareness of harmful chemicals in artificial or internal soaps, growth of urbanization, more knowledge about its benefits, and an increased uptake from end-user manufacturers as well as a powerful global brand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The organic soap market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Anuspa Heritage Pvt Ltd., Beach Organics Skin Care, Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps, EO Products, Erbaviva LLC, Khadi Natural, Loccitane International SA, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Neals Yard Ltd., Osmia Organics, Pangea Organics Inc., Trulys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC

Organic Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 145.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anuspa Heritage Pvt Ltd., Beach Organics Skin Care, Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps, EO Products, Erbaviva LLC, Khadi Natural, Loccitane International SA, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Neals Yard Ltd., Osmia Organics, Pangea Organics Inc., Trulys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

