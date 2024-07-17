Organic Sugar Market size is set to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2023-2027, Growing health consciousness to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic sugar market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of E-commerce platforms. However, high cost of production poses a challenge. Key market players include Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Finasucre SA, JALLES MACHADO SA, Madhava Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Mitr Phol Group, Natureland Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Pronatec AG, PT Mega Inovasi Organik, Raizen Energia SA, Sudzucker AG, Tereos Group, The Coconut Company UK Ltd., The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., and Treelife.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Sugar Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Crystals and Molasses), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Finasucre SA, JALLES MACHADO SA, Madhava Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Mitr Phol Group, Natureland Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Pronatec AG, PT Mega Inovasi Organik, Raizen Energia SA, Sudzucker AG, Tereos Group, The Coconut Company UK Ltd., The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., and Treelife

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

E-commerce platforms have significantly expanded the reach of organic sugar producers by providing a global marketplace. Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba are notable examples, enabling organic sugar sales to customers worldwide. Walmart's dedicated organic products section on its website is one instance. E-commerce simplifies purchasing for consumers, allowing them to buy organic sugar from home. This convenience has boosted market growth. Additionally, e-commerce platforms offer data analytics, enabling producers to understand customer preferences and behaviors, leading to targeted marketing strategies and improved products. Overall, e-commerce's role in the organic sugar market is crucial and is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

The Organic Sugar Market is experiencing a significant surge due to increasing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly and ethically produced food products. Small-scale farmers are embracing sustainable farming methods to revitalize their farms and produce organic sugar. This trend is not limited to food, as the demand for organic cosmetic products, including sugar scrubs, body wash, and creams, is also on the rise. Environmental sustainability concerns have led to a shift from cane and beet sugar to organic sugar. Consumers are increasingly health-conscious and are reducing their dietary sugar intake to combat obesity, overweight populations, and non-communicable diseases like cancer. Bakery and organic bakery products are also diversifying their offerings to include organic sugar in granulated, liquid/syrups, and other forms. Dairy farmers are also exploring the potential of organic sugar production. The market for organic sugar is expected to grow further as consumers seek out natural alternatives to synthetic products. Febrile disorders and other health issues have raised concerns about the use of synthetic cosmetic products. Organic sugar-based cosmetics offer a healthier alternative, providing essential nutrients like iron and carbohydrates. Overall, the organic sugar market is poised for continued growth as consumers prioritize health and sustainability.

Market Challenges

The production cost of organic sugar is significantly higher than that of conventional sugar due to the absence of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers in its cultivation. Organic farming practices, such as manual pest control and soil maintenance, increase labor intensity and certification fees. These factors contribute to the higher production cost, resulting in a more expensive final product. This price disparity may deter some consumers and limit the availability of organic sugar, particularly for small farmers competing with larger conventional sugar producers. Consequently, the high cost of organic sugar production remains a major hindrance to market growth.

The Organic Sugar Market faces several challenges in today's health-conscious world. With increasing awareness about sugar consumption and its impact on health, there is a growing demand for organic sugar in bakery products, cereals, and other food items. However, small-scale organic sugar production is costly compared to synthetic sugar from large industries using conventional farming practices and synthetic chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers. In the bakery and confectionery sector, organic sugar is gaining popularity in organic bakery products. Similarly, in the beverage industry, organic sugar is used in non-alcoholic drinks. In the dairy and frozen desserts segment, organic sugar is preferred for its health benefits. Moreover, the agricultural sector faces challenges in producing organic sugar from sugarcane and sugar beets without using synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Razen, a sustainable farming practice, is being adopted for organic sugar production. Organic sugar scrubs, body wash, creams, and other organic cosmetic products are also gaining popularity for a healthier lifestyle. The production of organic sugar involves sustainable farming practices, such as the use of raw sugar and the production of cellulosic ethanol as a low-carbon fuel. However, the high cost of organic sugar production and the availability of cheap synthetic sugar alternatives pose significant challenges to the market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with toxins in synthetic sugar and cosmetic products, leading to a growing demand for organic alternatives.

Segment Overview

This organic sugar market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Crystals

1.2 Molasses Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Crystals- The organic sugar market consists of the crystal and organic coconut sugar segments. The crystal segment, which includes granulated sugar with large, uniform crystals, is popular among health-conscious consumers due to its high purity, natural color, and mild flavor profile. Vendors in this segment use sustainable farming practices, such as regenerative agriculture, and invest in renewable energy sources and carbon offsetting programs to reduce environmental impact. Organic coconut sugar, derived from coconut palm sap, has a lower glycemic index and is a more natural alternative. Both segments contribute to the market's growth due to their health benefits and sustainable production methods. The crystals segment dominates due to its widespread use in baking, cooking, and beverages.

Research Analysis

Organic sugar is a healthier alternative to conventional varieties, as it is free from synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers commonly used in farming. With increasing health consciousness, consumers are shifting towards organic sugar due to its absence of toxins. Organic sugar is derived from sugarcane or sugar beets grown using eco-friendly and ethical farming practices. These practices revitalize farms and support small-scale farmers. Organic sugar is used in various industries, including bakery and cereals, to provide consumers with organic bakery products and cereals rich in essential nutrients like iron and carbohydrates. Patients with febrile disorders and those seeking to avoid synthetic products can benefit from organic sugar. The culinary experiences offered by organic sugar are unmatched, adding a unique flavor to dishes while promoting environmental sustainability concerns. Organic sugar production is a sustainable farming method that prioritizes the health of consumers and the environment.

Market Research Overview

Organic sugar is a natural sweetener derived from the agricultural sector, specifically from sugarcane or sugar beets, grown using organic farming practices. With the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for organic sugar is on the rise. Organic sugar is free from synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides, making it a healthier alternative to conventional varieties. The market for organic sugar extends beyond the food industry, with applications in bakery and confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and sweet & savory snacks. The organic sugar market also includes organic sugar scrubs, body wash, creams, and other organic cosmetic products. Small-scale industries are revitalizing farms through sustainable farming methods, eco-friendly and ethical farming practices, and the production of non-GMO cane sugar. Consumers are increasingly concerned about environmental sustainability, and organic sugar production aligns with these values. The agricultural sector is also exploring the potential of sugarcane cellulosic ethanol as a low-carbon fuel and raw material for the production of sustainable chemicals. Despite the higher production costs, the health benefits and consumer demand make organic sugar a worthwhile investment. Obesity, overweight populations, and non-communicable diseases such as cancer are linked to high dietary sugar intake, making organic sugar a healthier choice for consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Crystals



Molasses

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

