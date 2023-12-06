Organic Wholesaler Bio Partner Outpacing the Competition with Infor's Industry Cloud Service

News provided by

Infor

06 Dec, 2023, 09:04 ET

'We work more efficiently and can deploy our specialists in a more targeted manner than before' with Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage

MUNICH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Swiss food wholesaler Bio Partner has successfully implemented Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. Besides automating and accelerating business processes, the company benefits from the scalability, security and innovation of the Infor cloud platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Bio Partner Schweiz AG is the leading wholesale partner in the Swiss organic food market, based in Seon (Canton Aargau). The company supplies 3,500 customers in the specialist organic trade, retail, catering, and food processing industries with a full range of organic products and services. Due to the ongoing trend toward sustainable and organic food, demand at Bio Partner is growing, and the resulting business challenges are growing, too.

Bio Partner's previous locally-hosted ERP system could no longer meet the company's requirements, so its leaders looked for a solution that would cover the company's needs. That this should be a cloud solution was a given. Infor's industry cloud solution impressed with its baked-in food and beverage wholesale capabilities and future-proof innovations, helping Bio Partner to outpace the competition.  

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is specifically built for the food and beverage industry and provides proven business processes and preconfigured capabilities as a true public cloud service. Thanks to Infor's multi-tenant cloud strategy, Bio Partner benefits directly from innovations that are continuously being added, driven by the needs of all Infor users in the industry without having to do upgrades.

With Infor's cloud solution, Bio Partner improves the management of its inventory turnover and returns of excess and expired products. Especially when trading fruits, vegetables and dairy products, an efficient handling solution is crucial regarding products' shelf life. 

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage also supports the Swiss wholesaler in managing its suppliers. With about 10,000 products, independently running workflows are essential to operate efficiently. One part of this is the automated connection of the ERP system to the web store, guaranteeing the electronic exchange of data between the company, customers and suppliers. Automating the invoicing process also plays a large part in increasing the company's efficiency.

"Infor provided us with the perfect solution for our needs. The industry-specific out-of-the-box features not only convinced us in theory, but also deliver on their promise in practice," says Hans-Ruedi Meyer, head of ICT at Bio Partner Schweiz AG. "We work more efficiently and can deploy our specialists in a more targeted manner than before. As we are affected by the shortage of skilled workers, this is crucial to make the best use of our resources."

"With Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, we offer companies like Bio Partner the opportunity to implement a single solution that covers all their needs. They also benefit from best practices of other customers through the multi-tenant architecture," said Bernhard von Berg, account manager at Infor. "We have already been able to implement various use cases at Bio Partner, and we are constantly working with the company to further exploit the potential of the Infor solution."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

About Bio Partner
Bio Partner Schweiz AG is the leading partner in the Swiss organic market. The company supplies customers in the organic specialist trade, retail trade, catering, and processing industry with a full range of organic products and services. Further, they support entrepreneurs in the organic specialist trade in their development in the growing market environment and run their own organic specialist stores. The head office and logistics center are located in Seon (AG), and Bio Partner operate locations in all language regions of Switzerland. Approximately 400 employees serve organic customers with tasty organic products and inspiring stories. With their actions, the company makes a unique contribution to sustainable agriculture that secures livelihoods, a strong organic specialist trade and the availability of high-quality organic food for conscious consumers. Visit www.biopartner.ch/de/

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:
LEWIS Communications GmbH
Benjamin Gildein / Lena Seitz
Tel: +49 89 173019 -29 / -33
[email protected]

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Also from this source

Infor Complements its Industry Cloud Platform with Enterprise Quality Management and Environmental, Health & Safety Solutions from ETQ

Infor Complements its Industry Cloud Platform with Enterprise Quality Management and Environmental, Health & Safety Solutions from ETQ

Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has formed a partnership with ETQ, part of Hexagon, to strengthen the solution ecosystem...
Infor Positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 2023

Infor Positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 2023

Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its WMS Technology Value Matrix 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.