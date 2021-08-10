OrganiCare Raises $8.5 Million Series A Financing to Expand Natural Feminine Over-the-Counter Healthcare Platform

"We are excited about the growth of OrganiCare," said Jake Moilanen, General Partner at Seraph Group, and second time investor in OrganiCare, "with its proprietary technology and the success of FemiClear, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and influence in feminine healthcare."

Building on the success of FemiClear products for yeast infections and feminine itch, FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms launched in Q4 2020 as the first OTC product to treat the symptoms of Genital Herpes, a condition which affects 1 in 6 women in the US. While not a cure, this topical product is proven to kill over 99.9% of HSV-1 and HSV-2, and over 90% of users reported less pain, burning and itching. The innovative product contains only natural and organic ingredients, and over 80% of users reported a shortened outbreak.

This round of funding will be used to build FemiClear brand awareness and bring additional category-disrupting product innovation to market as OrganiCare drives toward significant growth in 2021.

"We are focused on changing the way women think about treating their health and providing more access to our natural products nationwide through retail partners," said CEO and Founder, Caroline Goodner. "I am excited by this recent raise and our investors' support. The funding represents conviction in FemiClear's mission and delivers science-backed innovation to the market."

FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms is available at CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, Amazon, Target.com and other national drug and food retailers. For information, go to https://www.femiclear.com/.

About OrganiCare: OrganiCare, a women-led company, makes highly effective healthcare products that contain only natural ingredients. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, OrganiCare has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in all its products, a unique proposition in natural healthcare. OrganiCare offers a range of award-winning products under the CUROXEN and FemiClear brands, which are distributed in many national and regional drug, mass, food and e-commerce retailers.

