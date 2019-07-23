Organizational Self-Management Expert Challenges Leaders in New Book

In his new book, The No-Limits Enterprise , Doug Kirkpatrick sets out to solve the problem with modern work and summarizes the issue in one word: disengagement. Today's workforce is more disengaged and less inspired than ever. According to Gallup's State of the American Workplace , only 33 percent of American workers are engaged at work, with 16 percent "actively disengaged"— costing U.S. businesses $483 billion to $605 billion each year in lost productivity. In Kirkpatrick's experience, this is not a problem with the work, nor is it a problem with people: rather, the disengaged state of the modern workplace is a management problem.

In seeking solutions, Kirkpatrick asks leaders, "What if your employees were not coerced to work, but simply expected to keep the commitments they freely make to their colleagues and their organization?" It's here that Kirkpatrick's solution begins to take shape. The twenty-first century, as Kirkpatrick sees it, is one designed around the concept of organizational self-management.

Kirkpatrick's perspective presents a truly people-first approach to management. "People who are encouraged to innovate, lead and perform, perform best," Kirkpatrick said. Ultimately, his people-centric ethic is not about empowerment, company culture or servant leadership, but summed up nicely by Lebanese-America poet Kahlil Gibran, who said, "Work is love made visible."

The No-Limits Enterprise: Organizational Self-Management in the New World of Work is now available for purchase on Amazon.com .

About Doug Kirkpatrick

Doug Kirkpatrick is the author of the Amazon bestseller Beyond Empowerment: The Age of the Self-Managed Organization, an organizational change consultant, TEDx and keynote speaker, executive coach, writer, and educator. He is also a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) with the Society for Human Resource Management and has served as a director for ATD (Association for Talent Development), the world's largest talent development association with over 40,000 members in over 120 countries. He works with multiple groups including Great Work Cultures, Work Revolution and the Center for Innovative Cultures to co-create the vibrant, self-managed organized workplaces of the future.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com .

Media Contacts

Katie Rutledge, ForbesBooks, krutledge@advantageww.com

SOURCE ForbesBooks

Related Links

https://forbesbooks.com

