Organizations across the globe united in further accelerating reductions in the harmful use of alcohol

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking, has today announced that more than 80 of the world's biggest companies have formed the Global Standards Coalition to tackle and reduce harmful drinking.

This unprecedented collaboration, which will be led by IARD members – the leading beer, wine, and spirits producers – will bring together leading retailers, e-commerce platforms, and social media companies including Meta, Walmart, SPAR International, and Uber Eats.  Signatories are putting in place policies and practices to prevent the sale and marketing of alcohol to those underage, are supporting employees and partners with resources, and are working together to further reduce harmful drinking.

The full statement announcing the partnership can be found below:

For millions of adults in many cultures, enjoying beer, spirits, or wine in moderation is an important part of their social lives. Although our companies are very different, we have come together, each acting in our areas of expertise, to further accelerate reductions in the harmful use of alcohol and promote moderation among adults who choose to drink.

What we stand for as members of IARD's Global Standard Coalition:

  • We firmly believe beer, wine, and spirits are adult drinks and oppose the marketing and sale of alcohol beverages to those below the legal purchase age.
  • We put in place policies and practices to prevent marketing or sale of alcohol beverages to those below the legal purchase age.
  • We equip our employees and partners with training and information to promote responsible business practices.
  • We support and recognize those adults who choose not to drink alcohol. 
  • We work together to enhance safeguards and further raise standards to address the harmful use of alcohol.

We invite others in our value chain to join us to help demonstrate the positive impact that businesses play in promoting responsible consumption and reducing harmful drinking. By harnessing our resources alongside those of policy makers, regulators, healthcare professionals, and societal leaders, we can establish a positive movement for change.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285041/IARD_1_Infographic.jpg
Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285042/IARD_2_Infographic.jpg

