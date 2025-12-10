Organizations Struggle With Failed Project Launches Due to Poor Handover Practices, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With IT teams often working in silos and using disconnected tools across development, testing, and support, many organizations continue to launch projects without fully preparing operations and service teams. Newly released research insights from Info-Tech Research Group reveal how these gaps lead to launch delays, avoidable escalations, and frustrated end users. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Transition and Operationalize Incoming Projects, provides a structured framework to help IT leaders formalize handover processes, improve readiness, and ensure projects move smoothly into business as usual.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations accelerate application deployments and introduce rapid changes across their technology environments, many continue to struggle with unstable launches that strain support teams and create negative first impressions for end users. Newly published insights from Info-Tech Research Group emphasize that poor handover practices, missing documentation, and a lack of coordinated knowledge transfer remain some of the most persistent contributors to failed project launches. The global IT research and advisory firm's blueprint, Transition and Operationalize Incoming Projects, outlines a step-by-step process to embed transition activities into every project lifecycle, enabling service and operations teams to support new products confidently on day one.

The research-backed findings from Info-Tech show that most organizations rely on informal or inconsistent practices when transitioning new products or services into production. Documentation is often incomplete or not centrally accessible; testing insights are not translated into support materials; and service teams are informed late, if at all, about upcoming launches. With project teams rapidly moving on to their next priority, unresolved issues linger, and support tickets spike. These breakdowns increase risk, disrupt operations, and erode end-user trust.

"Projects are not truly production-ready if they cannot be supported outside of the development team," says Mahmoud Ramin, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders require a structured handover process that ensures knowledge transfer happens early and consistently. A formal transition phase helps prevent launch day surprises, reduces escalations, and improves the experience for both end users and support teams."

Key Challenges in Project Transitions

Despite efforts to improve delivery speed, many organizations continue to face systemic handover barriers. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several common problems that hinder smooth transitions:

Siloed teams use different systems to document design decisions, testing results, and product details.





Service desk and operations teams are often excluded from early stages of development.





Known errors, workarounds, and configuration details are rarely communicated effectively.





Hypercare periods are poorly structured, with unclear entry and exit criteria.

Accountability for documentation is inconsistent across roles and functions.

These gaps result in reactive support, increased downtime, and launch experiences that undermine the intended value of new products and services.

Info-Tech's Strategic Framework for Effective Project Handover

To address these challenges, Info-Tech's Transition and Operationalize Incoming Projects blueprint introduces a phased methodology and practical templates to help IT leaders embed transition activities within the project lifecycle. Key priorities include:

Define Current State and Build a Repeatable Transition Process

IT leaders establish clear goals and determine which information, documents, and roles must be aligned across development, architecture, operations, and support teams.



Establish a Structured Warranty and Hypercare Approach

Organizations design an early life support period with defined responsibilities, success metrics, and exit criteria to ensure issues are resolved efficiently before moving to regular support.



Identify Documentation and Training Requirements

Teams determine what technical artifacts, knowledge articles, vendor details, and end-user training materials are required to support the new product.



Build an Operations Checklist That Closes Readiness Gaps

A centralized checklist ensures every required task has an owner and is completed before the product goes live, reducing ambiguity and last-minute escalations.



Define Success Metrics and Create a Communications Plan

Leaders track support outcomes, launch quality, and user satisfaction while ensuring all stakeholders receive timely, clear communication throughout the transition.

Together, these steps provide a practical framework for standardizing project handovers, reducing operational risk, and ensuring end users experience a stable, well-supported launch.

The firm's blueprint includes process frameworks, a customizable transition template, an operational checklist, and guidance for warranty planning, documentation, knowledge transfer, and success measurement. By applying Info-Tech's structured approach, IT leaders can move from reactive support to proactive readiness, shorten hypercare periods, reduce escalation volume, and deliver smoother launches that increase end-user satisfaction and operational stability.

