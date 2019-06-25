Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region

LONDON and ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatMetrix® and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, today launched the ThreatMetrix Q1 2019 EMEA Cybercrime Report at the EMEA Digital Identity Summit 2019. Among the findings in the report, which is based on actual cyberattacks detected by the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network® during the first quarter of 2019, is a strong pattern of highly organized, networked cybercrime – with fraudsters traversing various industries and organizations in order to maximize the monetization of stolen credentials, launder money and reduce the likelihood of detection.

Key Findings from the ThreatMetrix Q1 2019 EMEA Cybercrime Report

EMEA represents a less risky online environment, compared to the rest of the world, despite pockets of growing attack rates for some industries and use cases.

Top attackers in the region are targeting growth and emerging economies, like Poland and the Ukraine , highlighting the continued widespread dissemination of breached identity data.

and the , highlighting the continued widespread dissemination of breached identity data. The UK's digital economy is driving higher use of mobile devices and lower attack rates.

EMEA: Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward

The report found that EMEA is one of the most mobile regions in the world, with 71% of transactions originating from a mobile device, compared to 55% globally. According to the report, this is one of the key factors driving a lower overall attack rate in the region since mobile devices are inherently safer than desktops.

Astute fraudsters, however, are aligning with changing consumer behavior, with more malicious actors turning their attention to the mobile channel. For example, the report shows a 41% year-on-year increase in the region on new account creation attacks through mobile media channels.

"Regardless of where they originate, cyberattacks often have a global footprint. However, many fraudsters rely on similar methodologies," said Stephen Topliss, vice president, Fraud and Identity for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "As economies increasingly shift toward mobile transactions, particularly in EMEA, we need to be aware of criminals who seek to exploit new vulnerabilities and encourage companies to share best practices and knowledge when fighting cybercrime."

The ThreatMetrix Q1 2019 EMEA Cybercrime Report is based on actual cybercrime attacks from January through March 2019 detected by the ThreatMetrix® Digital Identity Network® in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Download a copy of the detailed report here.

About ThreatMetrix®, Now LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

ThreatMetrix®, Now LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized digital identities, ThreatMetrix ID™ delivers the intelligence behind 110 million daily authentication and trust decisions to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Austin

44 203 239 2601

courtney.austin@lexisnexisrisk.com

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk

