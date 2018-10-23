Organizing Victory at Waste Management: Teamsters Local 174 Welcomes 13 New Members

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a swift organizing campaign, a group of 13 workers at Waste Management voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 174 on Friday, Oct. 26. The group, which is made up of mechanics, welders, and utility maintenance personnel, will join nearly 500 other Waste Management sanitation members who perform work as truck drivers, operators, mechanics, welders, sorters, and transfer station drivers in Teamsters Local 174.

Negotiations begin Monday, Oct. 29, on a successor agreement between Waste Management and Teamsters Local 174, a fact which was successfully leveraged to prevent an anti-union campaign by the company. These new members will join in those negotiations, which include an effort to combine 10 separate agreements into one master agreement covering all Local 174 members working at Waste Management.

"We welcome these new members back into our family, and look forward to demonstrating to them the power of being Union members," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "We look forward to beginning the negotiating process to achieve a contract that recognizes the work these members perform for Waste Management."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 7,200 working men and women in the Seattle area. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

