Orgvue strengthens senior leadership team with three C-level appointments

Appoints new Chief Technology Officer and reassigns tenured leaders to Chief Product Officer and Chief Customer Officer positions

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgvue, the organizational design and planning software platform, has strengthened its senior leadership team with three new appointments. Jason Simpson joins Orgvue as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jessica Modrall leaves her role as Chief Customer Officer to become Chief Product Officer, while Ross Hill is promoted from Vice President of Global Services to the Chief Customer Officer role. All appointments are effective immediately.

Jason Simpson joins Orgvue from financial API software developer, Codat. In his role there as CTO, he significantly evolved the technical architecture and working practices to support the business in targeting enterprise-grade clients with SaaS solutions. Prior to that, as Senior Director of Engineering at Anaplan, Jason led a material technology transformation, dramatically improving delivery rates through automation, quality enhancements, and engineering culture evolution.

Jessica Modrall has a background in organizational design and large-scale transformation. She joined Orgvue in 2018 to lead the company's services division in EMEA before being promoted through the customer experience division to become Chief Customer Officer in 2023. Prior to Orgvue, Jessica was a member of Deloitte's Human Capital Consulting practice based in New York and then in New Delhi, working with Fortune 100 companies globally on their most complex workforce and organizational design related challenges.

Ross Hill joined Orgvue in 2015 as an advisory consultant. He moved to the US in 2016 to support the opening of Orgvue's North America office and then relocated to Hong Kong in 2018 to set up the company's Asia Pacific office. He returned to the US in 2020 to lead Orgvue's services division. Ross has led many transformation initiatives for Fortune 100 companies and is highly experienced in building sustainable digital organizational design and workforce planning capabilities for Orgvue's clients.

Commenting on the new leadership appointments, Oliver Shaw, CEO of Orgvue, said:

"I'm tremendously excited to welcome Jason to Orgvue and to congratulate Jessica and Ross on their well-deserved appointments to our leadership team and executive committee. Jason brings a wealth of highly relevant expertise and a proven track record in driving innovation and transformation. I've no doubt his leadership with help us accelerate the achievement of our engineering goals for the business.

"Jessica is an accomplished leader and highly experienced professional. Her depth of understanding of how technology enables business transformation will be invaluable in guiding Orgvue's product development in the coming months and beyond.

"In the ten years Ross has served with Orgvue, he has supported in every region in which the company operates and so has a wealth of experience in how we deliver value. I don't think there's anyone better to help our clients achieve the goals they set themselves."

On his appointment, Jason Simpson said:

"I'm really excited to be joining Orgvue and to have the opportunity to help this innovative business achieve its potential. Having experience with Anaplan of working with highly configurable SaaS solutions for enterprise customers gives me a head start in this role and should give us clear direction on what needs to be done.

"I've already been very impressed with the high-calibre engineering team here and it will be a privilege to serve these talented individuals through leadership that I hope will help them achieve extraordinary things."

About Orgvue

Orgvue is an organizational design and planning platform that empowers your business to transform its workforce by understanding the work people do and the skills they have. Our platform connects strategy to structure, providing clarity of vision, so you can build a more adaptable, better performing organization that thrives in a constantly changing world of work.

The world's largest and best-known enterprises and consulting firms use Orgvue to visualize and model current and future states of the organization and make faster, more informed decisions. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in Philadelphia, The Hague, Toronto, and Sydney.

SOURCE Orgvue