Oridian Capital-backed Driven Distribution Group Names William Westerman as CEO

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Distribution Group ("DDG" or "the Company"), a warehouse distributor of automotive aftermarket hard parts, consumables, and accessories, today announced the appointment of William Westerman as CEO. DDG is a portfolio company of Oridian Capital Partners ("Oridian"), a lower middle market private equity firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. formerly known as HCI Equity Partners.

Mr. Westerman, who has been serving as Acting CEO of DDG since February 2026 and as an independent board member for the past year, brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across the automotive, manufacturing, transportation, and aftermarket sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO and board member of Road Tested Parts. In 2004, Bill joined Genuine Parts Company, where he served as a Division President for 12 years before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer for NAPA Auto Parts.

"We are truly excited to have someone with Bill's background and capabilities at the head of the Company," said Scott Gibaratz, Partner at Oridian Capital Partners. "Bill quickly made a positive impact during his transition from board member to CEO, and we are pleased that he has agreed to accept the role on a full-time basis. We look forward to partnering with him on the next phase of the Company's growth."

"Since February, I've deepened my connection to DDG's team, culture, and long-term vision for growth," said Mr. Westerman. "I hope to bring my leadership experience, operational expertise, and people-first approach to the Company. I look forward to working with Oridian to guide DDG into its next chapter."

About Oridian Capital Partners

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and drives transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C., please visit Oridian Capital Partners.

About Driven Distribution Group

Backed by Oridian Capital Partners, Driven Distribution Group is a warehouse distributor of automotive aftermarket hard parts, consumables, and accessories. The platform focuses on delivering operational excellence, outstanding customer service, and fostering an innovative, growth-oriented environment. By uniting strong brands under one umbrella, Driven Distribution aims to create a platform in the automotive aftermarket industry. For more information, please visit Driven Distribution Group.

Media Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner

[email protected]

212-222-7436

SOURCE Oridian Capital Partners