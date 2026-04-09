Four Oridian Capital Partners Companies Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in America by Region

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oridian Capital Partners ("Oridian"), a lower-middle-market private equity firm (formerly known as HCI Equity Partners), today announced that four of its businesses have been featured on Inc. 5000's 2026 regional list of fastest-growing private companies in America. These awards honor privately held emerging companies by region for their formidable growth over a two-year period. Oridian's portfolio companies, which are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2024, earned recognition in the Northeast, Southwest and Pacific regions. The recognized platforms are Regent Cabinet Solutions, ACR, Driven Distribution Group, and Highland Commercial Roofing.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see our portfolio companies once again honored for their exemplary performance," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner and CIO of Oridian. "We believe this year's recognition further validates Oridian's core growth strategy and our ongoing commitment to working hand-in-hand with talented management teams. Together, through strategic acquisitions and focused organic investments, we continue to pursue our objective to build durable, scalable enterprises."

Northeast

Regent Cabinet Solutions placed #73 on the Northeast regional list. Regent is a turnkey, end-to-end custom cabinetry, countertop and hardware provider for multi-family developers, contractors, renovators, and property owners. The company manages the design, manufacturing, installation, and punch-out for exceptional new multi-family developments and property upgrades with over 120,000 successful installations to-date. Regent was founded in 2012 by CEO Reuvan Sternstein and has facilities in Maryland and Georgia. From 2022 to 2024, Regent Cabinet Solutions' revenue grew 77%.

ACR placed #147 on the Northeast regional list. ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands services national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. From 2022 to 2024, ACR's revenue grew 16%.

Southeast

Driven Distribution Group placed #138 on the Southeast regional list. Driven Distribution Group is a warehouse distributor of automotive aftermarket hard parts, consumables, and accessories. The platform focuses on delivering operational excellence, outstanding customer service, and fostering an innovative, growth-oriented environment. By uniting strong brands under one umbrella, Driven Distribution aims to create a leading platform in the automotive aftermarket industry. Driven Distribution Group's revenue grew 44% from 2022 to 2024.

Pacific

Highland Commercial Roofing placed #56 on the Pacific regional list. Since 1991, Highland Commercial Roofing has provided exceptional service and asset protection to major corporations and building owners throughout the Southwest. Highland specializes in the installation and maintenance of seamless, energy-efficient "Cool-Roof" RainShield® systems for commercial, industrial, office, and multi-family properties. Highland Commercial Roofing's revenue grew 130% from 2022 to 2024.

To view the full list of winners and database, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals.

About Oridian Capital Partners

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and seeks to drive transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.oridiancapital.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Disclaimer:

Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List is a published list of the U.S. fast-growing companies. Oridian has paid a fee for our portfolio companies to be considered for this recognition. This recognition is based on the analysis of and information gathered by Inc. Magazine using its own criteria and methodologies, comparing revenue growth from 2022 to 2024. The complete list of companies considered for this award is not known to Oridian. There is no guarantee that similar awards will be obtained by Oridian in the future. Portfolio companies should make their own determinations about the prospects of partnering with Oridian.

Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner

[email protected]

212-222-7436

SOURCE Oridian Capital Partners