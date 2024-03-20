Origin Agritech Announces Breakthrough in High-Yield Corn Production Through Gene Editing

Inbred Line Yield Increased Over 50% in Trials

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced a major breakthrough in corn production technology. Building on the Company's track record of innovation, Origin Agritech has developed a high-yield corn inbred line that significantly surpasses the productivity of traditional corn. This groundbreaking advancement was achieved through precise gene editing techniques, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable and efficient agriculture.

Over the course of two years of rigorous multilocational field trials, the new gene-edited corn inbred line demonstrated a yield increase of over 50% compared to the original line. This leap in productivity has the potential to addressing global food security challenges through cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO of Origin Agritech, stated, "The significant increase in yield potential heralds a new era in corn production, offering a sustainable solution to meet the growing global demand for food. We believe that our gene-edited high-yield corn will play a crucial role in enhancing food security and sustainability worldwide."

The Company plans to fully integrate this trait into its elite commercial corn line by the end of 2024. This integration is expected to greatly enhance seed yield and significantly reduce the cost of hybrid seed production. In addition, Origin will conduct field demonstrations and seed production trials in the summer of 2024. These events will showcase the technology's performance and its potential impact on the agriculture industry.

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the Company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

