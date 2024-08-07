Origin Agritech Appoints Li Yang as Chief Operating Officer and Board Director

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Li Yang as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. With over 20 years of extensive experience in investment activities and corporate management, Li Yang will be pivotal in driving Origin Agritech's operational strategy and execution.

Li Yang's notable career includes holding directorships in several prominent companies listed on Hong Kongstock exchanges, including Executive Director and Former Chairman of Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited, Executive Director of Asia Television Holdings Limited and Vice Chairman of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited and Vice Chairman of China Best Group Holdings Limited. His expertise spans multiple industries, including Natural Resources; Agriculture and Technology. His comprehensive corporate governance, strategic planning, various M&A and operational management background will be instrumental as Origin Agritech continues to enhance its market presence and expand its innovative agricultural technologies.

"We are excited to welcome Li Yang to our executive team," said Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO of Origin Agritech. "Li's extensive experience and proven leadership in corporate management and operations make him an excellent addition to our Company. We are confident that his strategic vision and operational expertise will significantly contribute to our growth and success."

"I am thrilled to join Origin Agritech and am eager to contribute to its operational efficiency and strategic development," said Mr. Li Yang. "This is a pivotal moment for the company, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Origin Agritech to foster innovation and enhance value for our stakeholders."

Li Yang holds a Master's Degree in World Economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a Master of Business Administration from Shenzhen Economic and Management Institute. He also earned a Diploma from Shenzhen University. Li Yang has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the business landscape throughout his career, making him well-equipped to lead Origin Agritech's operational initiatives.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

