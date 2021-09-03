Origin Agritech Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations Strategies

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), an agriculture technology company, announced today that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. as its investor relations firm of record.

Dr. Gengchen Han, Origin Agritech's Chairman, said, "We are pleased to announce our engagement with PCG Advisory, a top tier investor relations firm based in NYC. Their strong relationships with the investment community in addition to their senior level strategic advisors are clear differentiators that we plan on leveraging to enhance our overall investor marketing. China is embarking on a massive initiative to modernize its agricultural industry, in which we believe Origin will play a vital role and makes this an opportune time to expand our investment community marketing and tell our story to a wider investor audience."

Jeff Ramson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, added, "The Origin story is extremely compelling, and we are excited to introduce the company to our active open market investors. We believe the investment thesis will resonate well with both Agriculture technology as well as growth investors given the sector attractiveness and value proposition. We look forward to leveraging our team's expertise to build upon Origin's standing with key stakeholders and executing a successful investor relations program for them."

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com .

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.originseed.com.cn or http://www.originseed.com.cn/en/ . The company also maintains a twitter account for updating investors on company and industry developments, which is @origin_agritech.

