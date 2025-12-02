Origin Agritech's Pioneering Hi3 Gene Editing Technology Awarded as Top 10 Major Progress in Chinese Agricultural Science for 2025, as Company Advances Commercialization

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced that its pioneering corn haploid induction line Hi3 gene editing technology has been selected as one of the Top 10 Major Progresses in Chinese Agricultural Science for 2025 by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. This prestigious recognition underscores Origin's leadership in agricultural biotechnology and highlights the transformative potential of its research to drive commercial advances in crop yields and sustainability.

The selection process, organized by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences' Agricultural Information Institute, aims to showcase China's original innovation capabilities in agricultural technology, propagate major scientific achievements, and accelerate high-level technological self-reliance in the sector. Guided by the principles of "frontier-leading, pioneering excellence, and major breakthroughs," the evaluation drew from 46,832 high-level papers published in 2024 by Chinese scholars as first or corresponding authors in Web of Science-indexed agricultural field journals. Through a rigorous process involving bibliometric preliminary selection, peer expert review, and academician selection, 10 groundbreaking progresses were identified.

Origin's Hi3 technology, developed through its subsidiary Hainan Aoyu Biotech Limited in collaboration with Professor Tian Feng and his fellows at China Agricultural University, represents a landmark achievement in maize gene editing. As detailed in the Company's groundbreaking research article published in the prestigious journal Nature in June 2024, titled "Maize Smart Canopy Architecture Enhances Yield at High Densities," this innovation establishes the world's first efficient genetic transformation system for the maize induction line Hi3. The system enables rapid, fixed-point editing of major maize inbred lines across diverse genetic backgrounds, overcoming longstanding barriers in traditional breeding. By precisely enhancing traits such as leaf angle to optimize plant architecture, Hi3 can improve maize yield at high densities within a single year—saving 3-4 years compared to conventional backcrossing methods—without the interference of linked genes.

This technology holds substantial commercial promise, with Origin actively advancing its commercialization. China is expediting the issuance of biosafety certificates for gene-edited crops, including corn, soybeans, and wheat. The Company has already developed more than 10 improved maize gene-editing induction lines addressing critical traits, such as reducing upper leaf angles for better light utilization, enhancing drought and lodging resistance, extending growth periods, and stacking multiple composite traits, with the aim of initiating the commercialization of its gene-edited corn varieties in the coming years. Several of Origin's commercial corn hybrids have also been modified using this technique and have demonstrated significant yield increases in 2025 field demonstrations.

Management Commentary

Origin CEO Weibin Yan commented, "The recognition of our Hi3 gene editing technology as a Top 10 Major Progress in Chinese Agricultural Science for 2025 validates Origin's unwavering commitment to pioneering biotechnology solutions that address global food security challenges. This breakthrough not only elevates our position as an innovator but also accelerates our path to commercializing high-yield, sustainable maize varieties. We are poised to deliver significant value to shareholders through expanded market opportunities and enhanced crop performance in the years ahead."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered at the Origin R&D Center in Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and Bt (pest resistance) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account to update investors on Company and industry developments, available at https://x.com/origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the Company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

Origin Agritech Limited Contact:

Kate Lang (Mandarin/English)

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +86 186-1839-3368

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited