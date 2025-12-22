Origin Agritech Holds Annual R&D and Operations Management Conference, Establishes 2026 Strategic Priorities

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, announced the results of its Annual Research & Development and Operations Management Conference held at the Company's Beijing headquarters from November 22-24, 2025. The three-day strategic planning session brought together senior management, department heads, subsidiary leadership, and leading agricultural research experts to review fiscal year 2025 performance and establish operational priorities for 2026.

Strategic Framework and Organizational Development

Building on the multi-year strategic plan introduced in November 2024, the conference focused on accelerating Origin's transformation through enhanced R&D capabilities, operational efficiency, and market expansion. The Company formalized its corporate values framework emphasizing unified objectives, value creation, integrity, execution excellence, innovation, and long-term vision.

"This conference marks an important inflection point in Origin's strategic evolution," said Mr. Weibin Yan, CEO of Origin Agritech. "We have established clear operational priorities for 2026 focused on three core areas: advancing our biological breeding platform through AI integration, optimizing our operational infrastructure, and expanding market penetration. Our systematic approach to R&D innovation and commercial execution positions Origin to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in China's agricultural biotechnology sector."

The Company introduced its new core values framework, creatively expressed through the ORIGIN acronym:

Research & Development Initiatives

The Conference featured comprehensive presentations on Origin's biological breeding technology advancements and integration of artificial intelligence into research programs. Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman of the Board, delivered a presentation on AI-assisted breeding models, demonstrating Origin's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for agricultural innovation.

"Our R&D strategy focuses on developing precision breeding technologies that address real market needs," stated Mr. Bill Deng, Vice President and Head of R&D. "By combining traditional breeding expertise with AI-powered analytics and gene editing capabilities, we're accelerating the development timeline for high-value traits while maintaining rigorous quality standards."

Distinguished Academic Collaboration and Industry Expertise

The Conference included participation from distinguished agricultural research leaders representing China's premier academic institutions:

Professor Shaojiang Chen, China Agricultural University

Professor Feng Tian, China Agricultural University

Researcher Lei Wang, Institute of Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences

Senior Breeder Faxin Liu

Professor Yubin Li, Shanxi Normal University

Professor Tongchao Wang, Henan Agricultural University

"Origin has demonstrated substantial progress in research infrastructure, systematic development, and strategic partnerships throughout 2025," commented Professor Shaojiang Chen of China Agricultural University. "The Company's integrated approach to biological breeding and commitment to scientific innovation provides a strong foundation for future growth."

Financial Performance and Operational Excellence

Mr. Quanguo Du, Finance Director, presented a comprehensive analysis of the Company's 2025 financial performance, providing key metrics for strategic planning. Department leaders from marketing, production, quality control, human resources, and investor relations detailed their respective 2026 initiatives focused on operational efficiency, resource optimization, and sustainable growth.

"Our focus remains on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through disciplined execution and strategic resource allocation," added Mr. Yubiao Liu, Director and Vice President. "The operational improvements implemented in 2025 have strengthened our foundation for accelerated growth in the coming year."

