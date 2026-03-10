Origin Credit Advisers LLC Announces Origin Real Estate Credit Fund

New Multifamily Real Estate Credit Fund with the Objective of Maximizing Current Income and Preserving Investor Capital

DENVER and CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Credit Advisers LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC,1 is announcing the offering of Origin Real Estate Credit Fund, a multifamily credit interval fund that seeks to capitalize on existing multifamily sector dynamics.

Origin Credit Advisers is an affiliate of Origin Investments, a leading multifamily real estate fund manager with more than $3.6 billion in assets under management2.

Tom Briney is the president of Origin Credit Advisers.

The closed-end fund seeks to generate consistent income, preserve capital and provide portfolio exposure to public and private multifamily strategies by combining public and private multifamily credit strategies across the capital stack, including bonds backed by Freddie Mac, pooled property loan obligations backed by commercial real estate (CRE CLOs), and direct loans to developers and operators. The fund's credit investments are generally backed by multifamily real estate.

"Increasingly, supply constraints and capital shifts are influencing the landscape, and we believe this represents a compelling environment for a targeted credit strategy in multifamily real estate," said Thomas Briney, president of Origin Credit Advisers. "The strategy of the fund allows us to do what we do best: identify and analyze multifamily credit investment opportunities and then move to where we believe the market is providing the highest-potential opportunities."

The Origin Real Estate Credit Fund is expected to be available under the ticker ORROX for financial advisors through major custodial platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. Self-directed investors without a financial advisor may invest directly by opening an account with the fund's administrator, Ultimus Fund Solutions. The fund's Class I shares (ORRIX) are available to investors without accreditation requirements, subject to a $5,000 minimum investment.

As an interval fund, the Origin Real Estate Credit Fund is required to make quarterly offers to repurchase from 5% to 25% of its outstanding shares. This repurchase potential provides liquidity that may not be available in traditional real estate and private equity fund investments.

"This fund offers a real estate-backed alternative to traditional fixed-income investment products," Briney said. "It makes the opportunities to invest in real estate credit vehicles broadly available to non-accredited investors."

The Origin Real Estate Credit Fund is the result of the merger of the Origin Multifamily Credit Fund, created in September 2021, and the Origin Strategic Credit Fund, established in April 2023. Briney, who has more than 19 years of experience in commercial real estate, was named president of the firm at that time. EUM across the combined funds totaled $413.1 million as of July 31, 2025.

Underscoring the long-term opportunity in real estate credit, Newmark estimates that more than $1.46 trillion in multifamily debt is maturing between now and 20333. Market forces today—limited availability of capital sources and a persistent housing shortage nationally— continue to favor the rental housing market. Housing is a basic human need, giving this asset class the potential to deliver returns with less volatility compared with other property types4.

About Origin Credit Advisers

Origin Credit Advisers, founded in 2023 as an affiliate of Origin Investments, is an investment adviser registered with the SEC that provides investment advice to yield-focused multifamily debt funds, including the Origin Real Estate Credit Fund. The firm leverages its leadership team's expertise, and its proprietary suite of machine-learning models, to identify, evaluate and oversee public and private real estate debt investments designed to deliver outcome-focused solutions. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

To learn more, visit www.origincreditadvisers.com.

Registration as an adviser does not connote a specific level of skill or training nor an endorsement by the SEC. References to 'assets under management' or 'AUM' represent the real estate investments managed by Origin Investments' subsidiaries, including Origin Credit Advisers, an SEC-registered investment adviser, as to which Origin is entitled to receive a fee, preferred return, or carried interest. Origin's calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other real estate asset managers and, as a result, Origin's measurement of its AUM may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. AUM as of 3/31/25. MBA, Trepp, RCA, Newmark Research as of July 25, 2025. As of 12/31/2024, multifamily standard deviation was 3.47%, and the average annualized return was 8.80%. Source: National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Property Index. Represents average annualized unlevered returns for private commercial real estate from 1/1/1990 to 12/31/2024. The NCREIF Property Index (NPI) is a quarterly, unleveraged composite total return for institutionally held private properties. Investors cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect fees, expenses or sales charges.

Glossary

CRE CLO: A commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO) is a type of security backed by a pool of commercial real estate loans, often transitional or bridge loans. Investors in a CRE CLO receive payments from the interest and principal on the underlying loans.

Freddie Mac: The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (commonly called Freddie Mac) is a U.S. government–sponsored enterprise that buys mortgages from lenders, packages them into securities, and guarantees the payments to investors. In commercial real estate, Freddie Mac provides financing programs for multifamily properties.

Important Risk Information

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 833-446-9060. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. Origin Credit Advisers, LLC and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Origin Real Estate Credit Fund is a continuously offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. Shareholders should consider Shares of the Fund to be an illiquid investment appropriate only as a longterm investment. Shareholders should look to the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers as their sole means of liquidating their investment, which may be limited as described in the Fund's prospectus. The Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its investments in the real estate industry. The Fund's concentration in the commercial real estate industry may increase the volatility of the Fund's returns and may also expose the Fund to the risk of economic downturns in this industry to a greater extent than if its portfolio also included investments in other industries. The Fund will invest in mortgage-backed securities, such as mortgage pass-through securities, which have different risk characteristics than traditional debt securities. Certain mortgage-backed securities may be more volatile and less liquid than other traditional types of debt securities. There is a risk that issuers and counterparties will not make payments on securities and other investments held by the Fund, resulting in losses to the Fund. Fixed income investments are affected by a number of risks, including fluctuation in interest rates, credit risk, and prepayment risk. In general, as prevailing interest rates rise, fixed income prices will fall. The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in "junk bonds." Such securities are speculative investments that carry greater risks than higher quality debt securities. Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the market value of the Fund's portfolio to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV of the Fund generally to decline faster than it would otherwise. There are risks associated with REITs. Risks include declines from deteriorating economic conditions, changes in the value of the underlying property, and defaults by borrowers. There is risk that the Fund will fail to qualify as a REIT, resulting in tax liability that could have materially adverse effect on the Fund's NAV.

SOURCE Origin Investments