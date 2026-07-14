Origin Digital Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

Chicago-based Data and AI solutions provider expands its enterprise AI capabilities with Claude, building on existing partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Digital, a Chicago-based Data and AI Solutions provider, today announced it has joined the Claude Partner Network, becoming an official partner of Anthropic. The partnership adds Claude to Origin Digital's technology portfolio alongside its existing partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks, giving clients a broader set of AI platforms to build on.

Over the past two years, Origin Digital has delivered more than 100 AI projects for Fortune 1000 companies across Life Sciences, Financial Services, Insurance, and Professional and Legal Services. The firm has already built custom solutions using Claude for a number of clients and has established a dedicated practice focused on helping organizations build custom AI skills and applications with Claude as the foundation.

Origin Digital's team of AI engineers, data strategists, and data scientists partners with organizations to deliver value through both project-based engagements and forward-deployed engineers embedded directly within client business teams. The addition of Claude strengthens the firm's ability to design, build, and scale production AI applications across these engagement models.

"In addition to adopting Claude for our own business, we've already worked with several clients to build custom AI solutions leveraging Claude," said Alex Gasick, Head of Growth & Alliances at Origin Digital. "Given the deep expertise we've built across our team of AI engineers, data strategists, and data scientists, we're well positioned to help clients deliver the business outcomes they're after with Claude. We'll continue to invest in industry and functional accelerators to differentiate ourselves within the partner ecosystem."

As a member of the Claude Partner Network, Origin Digital will work with Anthropic to help enterprise clients evaluate, adopt, and scale Claude across custom applications and AI-native workflows.

About Origin Digital

Origin Digital is a Chicago-based Data and AI Solutions provider that has delivered AI projects for Fortune 1000 companies over the past two years, spanning Life Sciences, Financial Services, Insurance, and Professional and Legal Services. The firm's team of AI engineers, data strategists, and data scientists partners with clients through both project-based delivery and forward-deployed engineering to help organizations build and scale production AI. Origin Digital is a Microsoft Advanced Specialization Partner and a Databricks partner, and is a member of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.

Alex Gasick ([email protected])

SOURCE Origin Digital, LLC