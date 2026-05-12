Origin Investments Announces 1% Bonus Units for New Commitments From Investors Into IncomePlus Fund

With A "Time is Now" and "Vintage Matters" Message for Multifamily Investments, Origin Offers Bonus Units

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Investments, a leading multifamily real estate fund manager, has announced that investors investing in Origin IncomePlus Fund from May 1 through August 1, 2026 will receive an additional 1% of their subscription amount in bonus equity units. The 1% bonus underscores Origin Investments' investment perspective that the time is now to invest in multifamily real estate based on current and forward-looking market dynamics.

Origin Investments is announcing bonus units available for a limited time.

"Multifamily fundamentals are telegraphing signs of the market improving and indicating an opportunity to take advantage of pricing levels we are seeing in the market," said Michael Episcope, Principal and Co-CEO, Origin Investments.

Episcope added that because of those dynamics, and the influx of capital for investing, Origin will have the ability to shift the fund's portfolio towards common equity faster, to try to capture upside when the market recovers.

The 1% bonus units are available to all investors who Invest through 8/1. Investors must be accredited in order to invest in the fund. For example, a $100,000 investor will receive $101,000 in total unit value, a $250,000 investor will receive $252,500 in total unit value, and a $1 million investor will receive $1,010,000 in total unit value. The Investment Manager will waive the servicing fee otherwise applicable to the bonus units.

"Our experience as a fund manager and what we're seeing in the reports from leading real estate investment and related firms tells us we are at a turning point in multifamily real estate," Episcope said. "We're at the beginning of what feels like a generational buying opportunity, and sentiment is a leading indicator that can't be overlooked."

According to surveys measuring investor intentions and sentiment by KKR and CBRE, from mid-2024 to the end of 2025, the number of registered investment advisors planning to increase private real estate allocations increased fivefold, from 8% to 42%. Additionally, 74% of investors plan to buy more real estate assets, and 97% are maintaining or increasing their allocations overall.

Seyfarth Shaw's 11th Annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey found that 86% of commercial real estate executives view 2026 as a year of opportunity. And Blackstone — the world's largest real estate investor — described the current moment as "one of the most attractive entry points in recent years."

"With the dynamics of the financial markets, there are a lot of people on the sidelines waiting for the right opportunity. We believe this bonus will provide any additional incentive they need to make a commitment and allow a real estate investment to help them build a diversified portfolio," Episcope added.

About IncomePlus Fund

Origin's IncomePlus Fund was established in 2019 as a vehicle for moderate-risk investors seeking income and appreciation in a single real estate investment vehicle. Its strategy is to build, buy, and finance multifamily properties, in common and preferred equity positions, in its target markets.

Currently, the portfolio's investment interests total 33 properties, comprising approximately 7,300 units, in targeted markets in the Southeast and Southwest. At the end of the first quarter 2026, the portfolio is balanced between ground-up development (just under 10%), preferred equity positions (approximately 49%), and stabilized core-plus assets (approximately 42%).

As its development portfolio moves toward stabilization, Origin is committed to dedicating approximately 20% of the fund's NAV to ground-up development while selectively acquiring stabilized properties. For example, Origin recently announced joint venture partnerships with:

Stillwater Capital to develop The Ellison, a 380-unit luxury multifamily community located in one of the Phoenix Valley's most dynamic and sought-after markets. The Ellison kicks off the development of The District, a 45-acre mixed-use development.

to develop The Ellison, a 380-unit luxury multifamily community located in one of the Phoenix Valley's most dynamic and sought-after markets. The Ellison kicks off the development of The District, a 45-acre mixed-use development. Confluence Communities for the development of The Brickyard, a 298-unit multifamily community in Castle Rock (Golden), Colo. The development is part of Confluence's 31-acre master-planned development, The Brickyard.

Through the first quarter of 2026, the IncomePlus Fund had a total net asset value of approximately $608.5 million based on its common and preferred equity investments. This was a 24% increase from its $490.5 million value at the end of December 2024. Further, as of March 31, 2026, the Fund's NAV was $11.15 per unit. The net distribution yield for the IncomePlus Fund – calculated as the March 2026 distribution divided by latest fund NAV, divided by 31 days in the month divided by 365 days – now stands at 6.70%.

Why Vintage Matters

Multifamily construction starts have fallen off a cliff—down roughly 30% from their peak of about 518,000 starts in Q1 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. This sets up a pronounced supply shortage that will emerge between 2026 and 2028.

Projects in position to deliver units in 2027/28 will be in an attractive position with the opportunity to immediately capture market share. The pendulum will shift the landscape. Instead of a tenant market, highlighted by up to a couple of months of free rent in certain markets, the landlords will have the advantage, with the likelihood of strong rent growth.

Origin Investment data shows that post-downturn vintages—like those following 2009—have delivered strong returns for those acting early. The 2025/2026 Vintage will also benefit from the continued discrepancy between the cost of owning and renting a home. According to research from Newmark and others, owning a home is roughly 64% higher than renting. This pushes many different demographics to rental products.

About Origin Investments

Founded in 2007, Origin Investments is a private real estate manager that helps high-net-worth investors, family offices and registered investment advisors grow and preserve wealth by providing tax-efficient real estate solutions through private funds. We build, buy and finance multifamily real estate projects in fast-growing markets throughout the U.S. In 2023, we founded affiliate firm Origin Credit Advisers, an SEC-registered investment adviser that advises funds that provide yield-focused multifamily debt investments. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the commission, nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Through our Origin Exchange platform, introduced in 2024, investors can complete a 1031 exchange of their properties for professionally managed, institutional-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.origininvestments.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only through the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum dated January 2025, as supplemented. Investment in Origin IncomePlus Fund, LLC is limited to accredited investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For complete information about the Investor Incentive Program, including eligibility, terms, conditions, and tax considerations, please refer to Supplement No. 1 dated May 1, 2026.

SOURCE Origin Investments