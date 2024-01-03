Origin Investments Announces Availability of Funds on iCapital Marketplace

Financial advisers seeking to diversify client portfolios with alternative investments in private real estate have two new options on digital investment platform iCapital Marketplace—multifamily Funds from Origin Investments and Origin Credit Advisers aimed at enhancing portfolio yield and total return while reducing volatility and maximizing diversification.

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily real estate fund manager Origin Investments has launched the IncomePlus Fund on iCapital Marketplace, the all-digital investment platform that connects financial advisors with alternative investment opportunities from the world's largest investment providers and asset managers. Origin's affiliated investment adviser, Origin Credit Advisers, has also made the Strategic Credit Fund available on iCapital Marketplace.

A rendering of RISE Bartram Park in Jacksonville, Fla. The property, which is in lease-up, is part of Origin Investments' IncomePlus Fund portfolio. Credit: Origin Investments/RISE

The IncomePlus Fund's objective is to provide the moderate-risk investor with both tax-efficient income and long-term capital appreciation in a single vehicle. The Fund's strategy is to build, buy, operate and finance multifamily properties in cities across the Southwest and Southeast U.S. that Origin expects to experience rent growth and investing demand. The Fund's portfolio allocation is managed tactically, seeking stability across all market cycles.

The Strategic Credit Fund's objective is to provide investors with a consistent stream of risk-adjusted income and capital protection. The Fund seeks to invest in securitized debt products backed by collateral composed of 90% or more multifamily housing assets, as well as senior and mezzanine-level debt and preferred equity positions in multifamily real estate projects.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with iCapital to enhance the accessibility of our multifamily real estate solutions to more RIAs," said Vince DeCrow, Origin Investments' head of investor relations. "In today's market, it's not enough for advisors to build the traditional portfolios of stocks and bonds. We aim to create value for the advisor community through our suite of private real estate solutions that we believe can help to reduce portfolio volatility, maximize diversification, and enhance portfolio yield and total return."

The Strategic Credit Fund, launched in June, has secured seven diversified credit investments to date that are senior to the underlying common equity in payback priority, seeking impairment protection by a 30% to 40% cushion-to-loss in underlying collateral value.

The Funds are supported by iCapital's end-to-end technology platform that streamlines and automates the alternative investing process, from subscriptions and capital calls to reporting. iCapital Marketplace's all-digital investment experience bridges the gap that has historically separated asset managers, advisors and clients from alternative investments.

Advisors interested in exploring these Funds can log in to their existing iCapital account to view Fund profiles, which include access to offering and subscription documents as well as iCapital's due diligence report. Advisors not already using iCapital's platform can easily register for access through the iCapital website.

About Origin Investments

Origin Investments helps high-net-worth investors, family offices and clients of registered investment advisors protect and grow their wealth by providing tax-efficient real estate solutions. It is a private real estate manager that builds, buys and finances multifamily real estate projects in fast-growing markets throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2007, Origin has executed more than $2.8 billion in real estate transactions, and we are currently accepting new investors for our open IncomePlus Fund and Qualified Opportunity Zone III Fund. Origin Credit Advisers, our affiliated investment adviser, is also accepting investors for its open Strategic Credit Fund.

SOURCE Origin Investments