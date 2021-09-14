Original Creators of Apache Pulsar Raise $23M Series-A for StreamNative, Round Led by Prosperity7 Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative, the unified messaging and streaming platform founded by the original developers of Apache Pulsar®, today announced it has raised $23 million in its Series-A round led by Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, and followed by their seed investors. The company brings an unmatched team of Pulsar leadership and developer expertise and provides a platform to enable companies to manage the entire lifecycle of data in any cloud environment across the enterprise.

"With mobile internet and big data taking center stage, moving to cloud-native environments is a growing necessity. This is where Pulsar shows superiority as a data messaging infrastructure, unlocking flexibility to more computing power and more storage in an efficient and cost-effective manner," said Ayar Tayeb, Executive Managing Director of Prosperity7 Ventures. "When the original creators of Apache Pulsar join forces under StreamNative, you can safely bet that StreamNative will continue to develop the platform to achieve stronger performance and drive new highs in real-time analytics and a lot more."

The investment in StreamNative underscores the market shift from legacy messaging technologies to real-time data and streaming on Kubernetes. StreamNative provides an enterprise-ready, turnkey solution to help organizations make the transition to event-driven architectures. The StreamNative platform includes the features, tooling and support to accelerate time-to-value and enables developers to focus on building applications instead of managing and maintaining complex systems and data services. It offers unprecedented flexibility to support both cloud managed and cloud hosted environments across industries such as fintech, banking and e-commerce, among others. Its customers today include Iterable, Narvar, Applied Materials, and Flipkart, and more.

Unmatched Community Leadership

StreamNative was founded by the original creators of Pulsar, Sijie Guo and Matteo Merli, who started developing advanced real-time messaging and streaming technologies at Yahoo! in 2010. Since then, the two have continued to advance real-time streaming and messaging in top technology companies, including at Twitter and Splunk, and both are active members of the Apache Pulsar PMC.

"We originally built Pulsar to solve the global messaging and data challenges at Yahoo!, but it quickly became clear that what we were building could be used to define the future of event-driven and unified messaging and streaming for cloud native environments," said Sijie Guo, co-founder & CEO, StreamNative. "At StreamNative, we are building a turnkey, enterprise-ready platform to do just that."

This executive team has been able to attract experienced Pulsar talent from around the world and today StreamNative is the leader in the Pulsar community. The StreamNative team often makes up more than half of the monthly active contributors to the Pulsar project, hosts the global Pulsar Summits (in the past 12 months the Pulsar summits have attracted 80+ speakers and more than 1,600 attendees globally) and provides monthly webinars to promote Pulsar project and ecosystem development. They also offer Pulsar developer and operations training via StreamNative Academy, which has trained hundreds of engineers on Pulsar to-date.

Expanding the StreamNative Offering and Ecosystem

The funding will enable StreamNative to advance the state-of-the-art in streaming, stream storage and messaging technologies. From real-time microservices that use Pulsar's pub/sub features and streaming storage for real-time analytics to infinite storage for deep analysis, Pulsar's flexible architecture and industry leading feature-set deliver new capabilities. The funding will also help StreamNative triple its global staff across all departments to accelerate product development, ecosystem expansion, and customer acquisition.

On the ecosystem side, the funding will allow StreamNative to continue integrating Data Lakehouse technologies, such as Databrick's Delta Lake and Apache Hudi, to allow batch access to data stored in Pulsar. This will enable near real-time access to data with industry standard batch data processing tools like Spark, AWS Redshift, Presto/Trino. The StreamNative team is also building connectors for Apache Flink and Apache Spark to bring next-generation capabilities with unified batch and stream connectors.



"There's really no one ahead of StreamNative when it comes to unified messaging and streaming in the cloud," said Ankush Goyal, VP of Engineering, Narvar. "We trust them to help us manage the entire lifecycle of data across our enterprise, which supports billions of ecommerce interactions across the globe."

StreamNative on AWS Marketplace

Also announced today is the immediate availability of StreamNative Cloud on AWS Marketplace . Companies looking to leverage Pulsar on the largest cloud provider can do so in minutes with StreamNative and unified billing.

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming solution powered by Apache Pulsar. StreamNative's solution can be deployed either as a fully-managed cloud-native Apache-Pulsar-as-a-Service offering available on-demand, StreamNative Cloud, or an enterprise-ready, self-managed software offering of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative Platform. Learn more at Streamnative.io.

