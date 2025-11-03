Original Hooters, the Founding Group Behind the Iconic Hooters Chain, Takes Back Full Ownership of Hooters and Promises a Return to its Roots as a Local Beach Themed Hangout

Immediate updates include Fresher Quality Ingredients, Streamlined Menu, Original Uniforms, and a Renewed Commitment to Family and Community

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters Inc., "Original Hooters", has finalized their historic acquisition of Hooters of America (HOA). Restaurant updates have begun to roll out across all locations as a first step in their 're-Hooterization' of the brand and vision for the future.

Following the closing of the transaction on October 31, 2025, Original Hooters along with their partners from Hoot Owl Restaurants LLC will own approximately 140 of the 198 domestic Hooters restaurants. These domestic restaurants, along with the 60 international locations, represent approximately $700 million in systemwide sales.

Since opening the first Hooters restaurant in 1983 in Clearwater, FL, Original Hooters has always been committed to delivering a uniquely fun dining experience, and remains dedicated to honoring the traditions that have created millions of Hooters fans around the world. They're committed to bringing these same experiences and values to the 111 restaurants they are acquiring around the country. Post acquisition, Original Hooters is focused on restaurant upgrades, exceptional service, equipment enhancements, and a streamlined menu built around better, higher quality ingredients.

This simplified menu is a celebration of freshness, with the return of fan-favorite dishes including Hooters' legendary handbreaded wing recipe and wing sauces using Grade AA butter, wild-caught fish options, fresh cut salads, ranch and bleu cheese dressings made in house daily, and more. As it has always been with Original Hooters, the restaurants will feature a renewed focus on family and community brought to life through events, local partnerships, sponsorships and initiatives that connect with the neighborhoods and locals they serve.

And of course, what has always made Hooters special are the thousands of iconic World Famous Hooters Girls. As part of the change, all server uniforms will return the original look while staying true to the brand's original beachy vibe and heritage.

"We're not just acquiring restaurants — we're taking back the Hooters name to show the world who we really are," said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc. "Our vision is about more than great food and service. It's about bringing people together, making memories, and ensuring that Hooters remains a place where everyone feels welcome. We've done this successfully for over forty years and are beyond excited to rebuild trust one wing, customer, and one family at a time.

About Hooters Inc.

Hooters Inc., founders of the Original Hooters concept, own and operate over 75 Hooters locations in Florida (Tampa Bay, Central Florida, and Jacksonville to Palm Bay), Chicagoland, Texas, Northern Indiana, and Georgia and two Hoots locations in Chicagoland. For over 40 years, the Original Hooters group has been known for its World Famous Chicken Wings, electric atmosphere, and legendary service from its proud and iconic Hooters Girls. As Hooters undergoes a strategic transformation, the brand is returning to the core principles that defined its early success — neighborhood hospitality, fresh and craveable food, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Original Hooters, along with their partners from Hoot Owl Restaurants LLC, will now operate the majority of domestic locations across the US. For more information about Hooters please visit www.hooters.com , or follow on Instagram @hooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hooters .

About Hoot Owl Restaurants, LLC

Hoot Owl Restaurants, LLC own and operate over 60 domestic Hooters locations with their original restaurants in PA, DE, and NJ and acquired stores in multiple states. Starting in the Hooters system in the late 1980's, owners and operators of Hoot Owl have grown the business in many markets across the United States and officially became a franchisee in 1996. Hoot Owl's success is built on the core brand principles defined by Hooters Inc in 1983.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hooters Inc.