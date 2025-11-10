STICKING TO OUR ROOTS BY HONORING OUR VETERANS WITH FREE MEALS ON VETERANS DAY

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Hooters is proud to celebrate Veterans Day by serving those who have served us with a free meal. Back under the leadership of its original founding team, the iconic brand is entering an exciting new chapter—reaffirming its commitment to great food, memorable experiences, and community spirit.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Original Hooters invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy one free entrée from a selection of fan-favorite classics, with the purchase of any beverage and proof of service.

It's Hooters' way of saying thank you—with delicious food, ice-cold drinks, and the warm, welcoming energy fans know and love.

Service members can choose one free item from a lineup of Hooters' most popular entrees, including:

Hooters Cheeseburger

10 Original Wings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Caesar Salad

"We're honored to continue Hooters' long tradition of recognizing and giving back to those who have served our country," said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc. "As we begin this next chapter under our founding leadership, it feels especially meaningful to celebrate both our roots and the heroes who make our communities stronger."

The Veterans Day offer is available for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations nationwide, valid with the purchase of a beverage. Veterans and active-duty military must present a valid military ID or proof of service. No coupon is required.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit www.hooters.com .

About Hooters Inc.

Hooters Inc., founders of the Original Hooters concept, own and operate over 75 Hooters locations in Florida (Tampa Bay, Central Florida, and Jacksonville to Palm Bay), Chicagoland, Texas, Northern Indiana, and Georgia and two Hoots locations in Chicagoland. For over 40 years, the Original Hooters group has been known for its World Famous Chicken Wings, electric atmosphere, and legendary service from its proud and iconic Hooters Girls. As Hooters undergoes a strategic transformation, the brand is returning to the core principles that defined its early success — neighborhood hospitality, fresh and craveable food, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Original Hooters, along with their partners from Hoot Owl Restaurants LLC, is now poised to operate the majority of domestic locations across the US. For more information about Hooters Inc. please visit www.hooters.com , or follow on Instagram @hooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hooters .

