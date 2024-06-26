ORIGINAL PENGUIN MAKES ITS DEBUT IN SPAIN WITH FLAGSHIP STORE OPENING IN MADRID

Iconic American Lifestyle Brand Brings the 'Good Times' to Madrid's Barrio Salamanca

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Penguin, the iconic American lifestyle brand, is making its long-awaited entrance into the Spanish market with the opening of its first flagship retail store in Madrid on June 26. The store, located at Jorge Juan 11 in the upscale Barrio Salamanca neighborhood, will offer the complete Original Penguin collection including men's sportswear apparel, accessories like loungewear, headwear, leather goods, underwear, and socks.

The launch marks an exciting expansion for the brand under its new Spanish license partner, Linea Magna Europa SL, an affiliate of Linea Magna which has successfully grown Original Penguin in Mexico since 2012. The Spain distribution agreement allows Linea Magna Europa to launch the Original Penguin brand in the market, covering retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Original Penguin colony to Spain," said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Original Penguin's parent company. "Drawing from our previous experience with the growth and development of Original Penguin in Mexico, we recognize similarities between the Spanish and Mexican markets, while also acknowledging the unique characteristics of our customers in both regions. We have no doubt about the potential and success of introducing an iconic lifestyle brand like Original Penguin to the Spanish market."

The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing program, with both in-store events and digital activations serving as the foundation, with other social and media components supporting the overall launch in the Spanish market.

In addition to the Madrid flagship location, the full Spring/Summer 2024 collection and accessory collection along with all other Original Penguin lifestyle products will launch across Spain through distribution at department stores, multi-brand retailers, and via the brand's new Spanish e-commerce site originalpenguin.es.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high-quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

About Linea Magna Europa SL

Linea Magna Europa SL is the new licensee for Original Penguin brand rights in Spain. The company is an affiliate of Linea Magna, which has successfully grown the Original Penguin brand in Mexico since acquiring rights there in 2012.

