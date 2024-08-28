Original Research: Skyword Reveals Key Insights on Generative AI's Impact on Content Marketing

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today unveils pivotal findings from its recent survey on the role of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in content marketing. The study, based on feedback from over 200 marketers, highlights current adoption rates, trends, challenges and future expectations for GenAI in the industry.

Key insights include:

Adoption Trends: 55% of marketers surveyed currently use GenAI for content creation. Projections suggest that by June 2025 , 90% will adopt this technology, reflecting a swift shift to mainstream use.

"Ready or not, the research confirms that a large majority of marketing professionals will be leveraging GenAI within the next year. This rapid shift presents critical challenges for marketing teams at leading brands," said Andrew Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer at Skyword. "The growing variety of AI models complicates consistency and quality control, while integration with existing systems remains a complex hurdle. To unlock GenAI's full potential, marketers need partners who can balance innovation with brand safety, data security, and ethical considerations. At Skyword, we're committed to guiding marketers through these changes, maximizing GenAI's benefits, and ensuring strategic oversight."

The report presents a strategic action plan and introduces Accelerator360™, Skyword's advanced AI tool designed specifically for content marketers. Accelerator360™ features:

AI-Powered Content Optimization: Analyzes top-performing content, generates assignments designed to outperform competitors, and selects expert creators.

Analyzes top-performing content, generates assignments designed to outperform competitors, and selects expert creators. Auto-Generated Content Briefs: Automatically generates detailed briefs to streamline content creation.

Automatically generates detailed briefs to streamline content creation. Instant Cross-Channel Adaptation: Seamlessly adapts content for various audiences and platforms, enhancing reach and engagement.

Download the full report at www.skyword.com .

