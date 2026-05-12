ORIGINAL TOMMY'S HAMBURGERS CELEBRATES 80TH ANNIVERSARY!

Serving 80¢ World-Famous Chili Cheeseburgers at

All Southern California & Nevada Locations on Friday, May 15th from 12 to 8 PM.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Where else can you get a Chili Cheeseburger for only 80¢, much less a World-Famous one? On Friday, May 15th from Noon to 8 PM, all Original Tommy's locations will be offering customers 80¢ Word-famous Chili Cheeseburgers (limit three per customer).

Original Tommy's will be celebrating at the original "Shack" at the corner of Beverly and Rampart Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles with live entertainment and giveaways on Friday, May 15th. The Belmont High School Marching Bank will kick off the event at 11 AM. The Koulax Family is proud to be receiving a Resolution honoring 80 years of business in California by Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez. Checks will be presented to The Belmont High School Marching Band and InsideOUT Writers; and Cynthia Koulax, daughter of founder Tommy Koulax, will be greeting the community.

"We are proud to continue the tradition of serving our World-Famous Chili after 80 years," said Richard Hicks, CFO of Original Tommy's. "We've worked hard to maintain the high-quality products and commitment to our customers that began with our founder Tommy Koulax. As a company we are grateful to be celebrating this remarkable milestone with the community, staff and our loyal customers."

80th Anniversary Highlights:

80-cent Chili Cheeseburger : Enjoy an Original Tommy's World-Famous Chili Cheeseburger for only 80¢. ONLY AVAILABLE on Friday, May 15 th from Noon to 8 PM. Limit 3/per person.

: Enjoy an Original Tommy's World-Famous Chili Cheeseburger for only 80¢. ONLY AVAILABLE Limit 3/per person. Live music and entertainment starting at 11:00 AM with the Belmont High School Marching Band and a live Deejay all day.

starting at 11:00 AM with the Belmont High School Marching Band and a live Deejay all day. Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez to present a Resolution honoring 80 years of business in California to the Koulax family.

to present a Resolution honoring 80 years of business in California to the Koulax family. Check Presentation to The Belmont High School Marching Band and InsideOut Writers.

to The Belmont High School Marching Band and InsideOut Writers. Members of the Koulax Family , Dawna Bernal, CEO and Richard Hicks, CFO will be in attendance.

, Dawna Bernal, CEO and Richard Hicks, CFO will be in attendance. Cynthia Koulax, daughter of founder Tommy Koulax, available for interviews upon request.

About Original Tommy's

Established in 1946 by Tommy Koulax, Original Tommy's has 32 restaurants across Southern California and Nevada. Original Tommy's is known for its World-Famous Chili, Chili Burgers and its All-American quick serve experience.

For more information, please visit www.originaltommys.com.

Social media links: www.facebook.com/originaltommys, www.instagram.com/originaltommys and www.x.com/originaltommys.

SOURCE Original Tommy's