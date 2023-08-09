Origis Energy Appoints Clean Energy Leader, Vikas Anand, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Anand brings high profile industry leadership to Origis in a phase of unprecedented growth.

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy , one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Vikas Anand, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Origis Energy announced industry veteran, Vikas Anand, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Vikas Anand, COO and CFO

Anand brings extensive strategic, operational and financial skills to the role, in addition to a nearly decade-long track record in clean energy. 20 years in successively larger roles with General Electric culminated with leadership in the company's renewable energy business units. As Chief Executive Officer of GE Renewable Energy – Onshore Wind Americas, he led the business to deliver $7.5B in revenues in 2020, nearly doubling its market share to 53% and restoring GE to the No. 1 position in the highly competitive U.S. market, while improving its profitability and cash-flows. Prior to that, as the Chief Financial Officer of GE Onshore Wind, and as Chief Financial Officer and Investment Committee member of GE Capital's Energy Financial Services, Anand led the efforts to build financing and project development capabilities to match GE's renewable technology offerings. Before joining Origis, he served as the Co-founder and Sponsor at GoGreen Investments, which successfully completed a merger with Lifezone Metals, a clean battery metals company, and was an advisor to Brookfield Asset Management and New Mountain Capital in the renewable power sector.

"Vikas brings deep industry knowledge and a track record of aligning an organization to customer success, scaling for efficient growth and generating value for investors. This makes him an invaluable addition to the Origis leadership team," said Guy Vanderhaegen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Origis. "The timing is critical as we transform from a leading renewable development platform to a broader decarbonization solutions provider to empower a wider customer base to reach their sustainability goals."

Anand will be responsible for enhancing operational capabilities, overseeing financial operations, raising capital and helping shape strategy for the next chapter of growth for Origis.

"I have been impressed with the level and quality of success Guy and the rest of the Origis team have achieved. Equally, I am excited about the ambitions they have for the future. I look forward to working with the team to deliver carbon-free solutions for our customers, and accretive growth to our investors and employees," said Vikas Anand, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Origis.

Anand has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of American Clean Power Association (ACPA) and was a founding member of its Diversity & Inclusion Industry Task Force. He was also the executive sponsor of the GE Renewable Energy Junior Officer Leadership Program, a hiring and development program for U.S. military veterans. He earned an MBA at Columbia University, New York and Chartered Accountancy Certification in India.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. For more information visit: www.OrigisEnergy.com

