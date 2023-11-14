Origis announces a new website and its pathway to Reimagining Zero℠

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Since its beginning, the company has delivered solutions to support customer clean energy and sustainability goals, thus contributing to the world's fulfillment of net-zero targets. Today Origis announces a new website and its pathway to Reimagining Zero℠.

Origis Energy Celebrates 15 Years of Accelerating the Transition to a Carbon-Free Future

"At the heart of our original commitment to sun-sourced energy was a cleaner, brighter tomorrow," said Guy Vanderhaegen, Chief Executive Officer and President, Origis Energy. "15 years later, we are Reimagining Zero, by expanding our ability to contribute to the world's net-zero goals. Providing a wider array of carbon-free solutions. Reducing the barriers to bring more talent, partners and community members along so we all rise together to meet that future."

Vanderhaegen founded Origis in 2008, in the early days of solar adoption in Europe. In 2012, after rapid expansion in the European market, Origis became a U.S. company, positioning it to contribute to the growing renewable energy market in America.

Now in its 15th year, Origis is ranked as a Top 5 U.S. clean energy developer in the American Clean Power Q3 2023 market report. Since inception, Origis has developed more than 260 projects. In the U.S. the company's current operating, contracted and mature development project portfolio stands at over 12 gigawatts (GW), with an additional 13 GW in the pipeline.

Origis has evolved from a clean energy developer to an independent power producer, building a portfolio of balance sheet assets. The array of decarbonization solutions offered to the market has grown. A dedicated clean hydrogen team has been built, expanding the Origis market offerings to grid power, distributed power, clean hydrogen and long-term operations and maintenance project solutions.

In 2021, Antin Infrastructure Partners, one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, became a majority shareholder in Origis. Antin's investment strategy to accelerate growth and drive value creation through additional capital investments, streamlined operational efficiency and enhanced service quality is supporting Origis' strong growth and the addition of new decarbonization solution offerings.

"Our investment in Origis is aligned with our own sustainability goals," said Kevin Genieser, Managing Partner and Head of the New York Office, Antin Infrastructure Partners. "Origis continues Antin's decade-long track record of investing in renewable energy platforms and supporting the transition to a clean energy future. The work Origis is doing in clean energy and now clean hydrogen is at the forefront of where decarbonization initiatives are heading."

Along with Antin, Origis continues to work with top financial entities to fund its portfolio growth. In 2023 alone, Origis announced $1 billion in new investment agreements with top tier lenders, many of whom are participating in multiple facilities.

This year Origis projects have supported customer announcements related to 1.7 GW of solar and energy storage capacity in six states. The company's operations and maintenance (O&M) team, Origis Energy Services, reached the portfolio milestone of over 4.5 GW of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects including management of a robust third-party portfolio.

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero℠. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid and distributed power generation, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at Origis Energy.

