Origis Energy Closes $290 Million Financing for Swift Air Solar II and III Projects with Natixis CIB and Santander

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced financial close for the Swift Air Solar II and Swift Air Solar III projects in Ector County, Texas. The two projects have a combined nameplate capacity of 313 MWdc. The $290 million senior secured debt facilities include construction debt, term debt and a tax credit bridge loan from Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander).

Natixis CIB and Santander acted as coordinating lead arrangers and bookrunners, hedging banks, and LC issuers, with Natixis CIB serving as green loan coordinator and administrative agent for the $290 million debt financing package.

Swift Air Solar II and III will start commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2025. The projects will sell energy and renewable energy credits with Houston-based Occidental Power (Oxy) and its subsidiary, OLCV Stratos Development for Swift Air Solar II under two 15-year Power Purchase Agreements, to provide zero-emission solar power for the Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, STRATOS, currently under construction in the Permian Basin. Earlier this year, Origis started commercial operation of the 184 MWdc Swift Air Solar I project, which is also contracted with Oxy.

Origis is the builder, owner, and operator of Swift Air Solar II and III. The two projects are the first phase of a larger, 600 MW complex in Ector County, in West Texas, with three additional projects expected to provide Full Notice to Proceed before the end of the year.

"We're excited to have achieved this successful financing milestone for the Swift Air Solar projects. These projects further demonstrate Origis Energy's ability to scale efficiently and mark another step toward bringing over 3 GW of long-term contracted assets into commercial operation by the end of 2026," said Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer, Origis Energy. "A big thank you to Natixis CIB and Santander for their ongoing partnership on both these transactions and beyond."

The Swift Air Solar II and III financing represents the first project financing jointly led for Origis by Natixis CIB and Santander. The parties had previously worked together on the Origis $750 million construction warehouse facility in August 2023 and an upsize of the Origis $750 million development facility in March 2023.

"Natixis CIB is pleased to have supported Origis in the financing of the Swift Air II and III projects, alongside Santander. Origis, along with Antin, is an important client to Natixis CIB, and we look forward to continuing our long, collaborative and successful relationship in future transactions," said Nasir Khan, Head of Real Assets & Global Trade Americas, Natixis CIB.

"Santander is proud to support Origis in financing Swift Air II and III, together with Natixis. Our longstanding relationship with Origis and Antin reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition, and we are pleased to further their continued growth," said Andrew Platt, Head of Energy Structured Finance & Advisory US, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking.

Latham & Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction, together with Reed Smith as local counsel, while Milbank represented the lenders with support from Husch Blackwell as local counsel.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero℠. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

