Origis Energy Secures Tax Equity Commitment and Initial Funding with J.P. Morgan for Wheatland Solar

The funding supports bringing the 210 MW utility-scale solar project in Indiana online.

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, today announced it has secured a tax equity commitment from J.P. Morgan for the Wheatland Solar project in Knox County, Indiana. The initial funding was made alongside the commitment.

The commitment provides capital to Wheatland, a 210 MW solar project contracted under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with CenterPoint Energy, to deliver clean energy and grid resiliency at competitive rates. The project secured financing with MUFG in May 2025, as part of a portfolio financing that supports two major Origis Energy projects. The second project in the package is the Optimist Solar + Storage project in Clay County, Mississippi. Optimist will deliver 285 MW of solar power and 50 MW 4HR of energy storage in early 2026.

"The team at Origis Energy is excited to achieve this milestone for Wheatland and looking forward to the project commencing operations in Q1 2026," said Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer, Origis Energy. "This marks Origis' fifth tax equity commitment with J.P. Morgan and we thank them for their ongoing partnership as we continue to deliver affordable, high-quality energy solutions for our customers."

Latham & Watkins LLP represented Origis Energy in the transaction, supported by Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as Indiana counsel.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy