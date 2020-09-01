Origis Energy Helps Rural America Rebuild Better with Large Scale Solar and Energy Storage Development

"With over one gigawatt (GW) of operational solar projects, and nearly three GW in contracted projects to be completed by the end of 2023, Origis Energy is delivering the economic benefits of clean energy to communities across the country," said Guy Vanderhaegen, Chief Executive Officer & President of Origis Energy.

"There is more to come as we develop a 15 GW pipeline putting clean energy, and the economic benefits it creates, within reach of more Americans," continued Vanderhaegen. "The timing of these efforts could not be better as the contributions of large scale solar and energy storage are more likely localized in rural regions where the rebuild effort is vital."

Economic development efforts by community organizations and leaders are crucial for the deployment of renewable energy in the U.S. Those efforts are rewarded when solar and energy storage investments create jobs, contribute to environmental initiatives, support local charities and job training programs and increase tax revenue. As these incentives become even more relevant for the revival of the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19, communities will heavily depend on these investments.

"Economic development not only was a sound basis for our team reaching these significant milestones, they increasingly drive our future growth," said Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Procurement Officer of Origis Energy. "Without the trust and support of so many customers, utilities and large Fortune 500 companies, underwriting the importance of our local communities, Origis Energy would not have become a leader in the new economy of renewable energy in America."

On a company level, Origis Energy has also contributed to workforce gains in the communities where it has offices. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis has grown to 85 employees since its inception in 2008. While continuing safe Shelter in Place requirements, the company operates satellite offices in San Diego, CA and Austin, TX and reports continued gains in workforce bucking overall employment trends in the country. Overall Origis Energy has seen a 15% gain in workforce since the onset of COVID-19.

Workforce and facility gains have been made as well over the last year as leadership successfully launched Origis Services to operate and manage its own- and third-party projects.

Samir Verstyn, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operations Officer concludes, "Our future is challenging but bright. We envision the continued smooth collaboration with our financing, construction and equipment supply partners, all of whom are needed to complete projects that contribute to making our electrical grids cleaner, more reliable in an affordable way and rebuild our country economically. We are ready for the future and commit to the hard work to fulfill our clean energy mission."

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar and energy storage solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in over 150 projects worldwide totaling nearly 3 gigawatts to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S.

