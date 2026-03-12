Origis Energy Surpasses 2 GW Operating Capacity as It Delivers on Its Transformative Growth Plan to Become a Top-Tier Renewable Energy Platform

1.2 GW capacity added in the last year across seven projects

On track for 3 GW owned and operating capacity by December 2026, supported by accelerating customer demand and 20 GW+ development pipeline

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of 2.3 GW+ in owned and operating solar and battery storage capacity across 13 projects and six states. With additional projects under construction, Origis plans to reach 3 GW of owned and operating capacity by the end of 2026.

Swift Air Solar - Origis Energy

Over the past two years, Origis Energy has been executing a transformative growth plan to become a leading developer-owner-operator platform for solar and storage infrastructure assets. Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy, said, "This is an exciting time at Origis. 3 GW operating capacity is within our sights, and it will mark an important milestone in our ambitious plans. We have delivered growth and financial performance amid a volatile external environment by keeping a steady focus on our customers and by sharpening execution and capital deployment. I am grateful to our customers for their trust, to host communities, to our suppliers and lenders for their partnership, and most of all, I am proud of my colleagues at Origis who delivered these successes."

Origis Energy continues to expand its track record of delivering high-quality projects. Recent accomplishments include the 500 MW Swift Air solar complex for Occidental Petroleum in Texas. In January 2026, Origis completed the 335 MW Optimist solar-plus-storage project in Mississippi, marking delivery of 900 MW+ in the state in under two years, and 200 MW+ of solar projects are underway for Alabama Power Company. In 2025, Origis secured approximately ~$3 billion in project financing and tax equity capacity, reflecting the strength of its projects and the depth of its financing partnerships.

Looking ahead, Origis continues to advance its 20 GW+ development pipeline and recently signed new long-term offtake agreements with Meta and Pioneer Community Energy.

"We are witnessing unprecedented electricity demand growth from AI innovation, manufacturing, and electrification," said Anand. "Customers want partners with a proven record of performance and execution. We are humbled by their continued confidence in us and are excited to continue serving them."

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

