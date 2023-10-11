Origis Energy, TVA Announce Construction of MS Solar plus Storage Projects

With a total capacity of 700 MWs, the projects represent the largest solar plus storage deployments in Mississippi to date.

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced Wednesday that construction has begun on the first of three projects in Mississippi with a total capacity of 550 MW plus 150 MW of battery storage. This is the largest battery storage portfolio announced in Mississippi and the largest solar portfolio under construction in the state, maintaining TVA's leadership in clean power generation throughout the Southeast.

Golden Triangle II, a 150 MW AC project with 50 MW battery storage, is expected to be complete in spring 2024. Golden Triangle I, a 200 MW AC project with 50 MW of battery storage, is expected to be completed in summer 2024. The Golden Triangle projects are located in Lowndes County. Optimist, a 200 MW AC project with 50 MW of battery storage located in Clay County, has a projected completion date in mid-2025.

The three projects were developed, are being constructed and will be operated by Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms. Each will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will then use the power to help meet the sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, along with residents in Mississippi.

"TVA is a clean energy leader, and we're working with partners, like Origis, to add solar power to our system to meet customer demand," said Jeremy Fisher, SVP Commercial Energy Solutions with TVA. "Projects like these, ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region's economic growth."

Following the pandemic, TVA's low-cost, clean and reliable electricity, coupled with unprecedented migration into the area, resulted in a rebound in economic growth in the region of 8% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022.

Estimated economic benefits from the three projects include $106 million in near-term construction and hiring gains to the area. Over the life of the solar plants, they will provide another $145 million in estimated regional economic benefits.

"By helping companies meet their renewable goals, it becomes very attractive to locate or expand in Mississippi," said Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial and Procurement Officer of Origis Energy. "We are pleased to partner with the Tennessee Valley Authority to use sustainability as an economic development tool, and what's good for the environment is also good for business."

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing an estimated 300 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion of the plants, Origis Energy Services will operate and maintain the portfolio, employing approximately 9 on-site jobs over the 35+ project life years. The utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Mitsubishi Power Americas. Roughly 1.5 million solar panel modules will be installed at the three sites, enough to power an estimated 126,000 homes.

Business, community leaders and development partners responded favorably to the announcement.

"Lowndes County is happy to partner with TVA and Origis to bring this increased capability to the TVA footprint. The clean energy benefits for the region and the economic development that result from cooperation on mutually beneficial projects like this continue to strengthen our already solid partnerships with both industry and TVA." Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Supervisor District 2

"Our office has worked continually with both TVA and Origis through all phases of this project. These investments provide a unique diversification to our tax base and upon completion provide additional tax revenue to the counties and the schools." Joe Max Higgins, CEO at the Golden Triangle Development Link

"KUB is actively seeking opportunities to invest in renewable energy. When KUB invests in partnerships such as TVA's Green Invest program with projects including the Origis solar projects in Mississippi, those initiatives help KUB to meet customer and community sustainability goals. Overall, these partnerships are helping to position KUB and Knoxville as leaders for solar power investment nationwide." Gabriel J. Bolas II, KUB President & CEO

"As the momentum behind renewable energy projects continues to surge throughout the United States, the significance of battery energy storage as a linchpin for a sustainable energy future cannot be overstated. Our enthusiasm is palpable as we embark on the construction of these vital projects, aiming not only to enhance the efficiency and capacity of solar initiatives but also to bolster Origis and TVA in achieving their commendable sustainability objectives." Tom Cornell, Senior Vice President of Energy Storage Solutions at Mitsubishi Power Americas

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges. TVA's unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation's drive toward a clean energy future.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. For more information visit: www.OrigisEnergy.com.

