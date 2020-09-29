Orion Innovation and Actionable Science Expand Partnership

SAN RAMON, Calif. and EDISON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global business and technology services firm, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Actionable Science, a fast growing provider of AI solutions, to accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformations.

Technology investments by enterprises worldwide are predicted to reach $3.5 trillion in 2020, according to Gartner. Yet, Actionable Science estimates that technology utilization across the enterprise can be as low as 20%. To improve the return on investment and accelerate the pace of transformation, enterprises need faster execution of their technology initiatives, enterprise-wide usage and efficient resolution of technology issues.

Actionable Science's cutting-edge AI-powered auto-resolution and micro-learning technology, Rezolve, is accelerating enterprise-wide usage of technology. Rezolve harnesses advanced AI to auto-resolve a full range of IT support. Its AI-powered virtual assistant has prebuilt "auto-resolution skills" to automate customer help desks, internal onboarding and training programs, and knowledge management platforms. In addition, the micro-learning technology helps users train quickly on their new technology, with learning in bite-size pieces in visual, conversational multimedia modules.

The expanded partnership allows Orion to offer and implement Actionable Science's SaaS-based Rezolve platform, bolstering its Digitization and Intelligent Automation portfolio of digital solutions, and provides Actionable Science's clients access to Orion's global digital transformation capabilities and deep domain and industry expertise.

"Our partnership with Actionable Science allows us to bring innovative AI-based technologies to automate and deliver multifold efficiencies to the IT operations of our clients," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion Innovation. "Our mission is to be an agile and trusted partner for our clients' business transformation initiatives. We also position our clients to operate with agility at scale and utilize the best of emerging technologies."

"This is the natural next step in our successful partnership with Orion," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Actionable Science. "Teaming up with Orion enables us to broaden our digital skill-set to help more enterprises meet their business transformation goals. With the help of Orion's global base of engineering experts, we deliver sophisticated AI tools that are integrated into complex digital transformations to increase productivity, value and savings to organizations around the world."

"Using advanced AI to automate support services for employees and customers is a growing part of enterprise-level transformations. At the same time, organizations are trying to provide focused learning sessions for their employees as ongoing knowledge management initiatives that lead to improved skill-set and decreased costs," said Satish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Orion Innovation. "Clients across industries can now integrate personalized intelligent support for key enterprise functions, including customer support, HR needs and employee learning and development. With more work being done remotely, automating these business-critical functions is much more efficient and effective."

About Orion Innovation

Orion is a premier, global business and technology services firm that provides digital transformation and product development services. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4,000 associates help Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, communications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, ecommerce and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com

About Actionable Science

Actionable Science (www.rezolve.ai), headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a fast growing, leading provider of an auto-resolution platform for employee service. Actionable Science's Rezolve platform leverages industry leading 5 types of Artificial Intelligence skills to deliver instant and fully automated Level 1 support for areas like IT Helpdesk and HR Support. Rezolve platform makes it easy for businesses to harness the power of AI to deliver better employee service while reducing cost. Actionable Science is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network and is SOC2 and GDPR compliant.

