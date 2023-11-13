Orion Innovation Appoints Donna Milrod to its Board of Directors

Orion Innovation

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

State Street Corporation Executive Joins Board of Leading IT Services Firm

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced the appointment of Donna Milrod as an Independent Director of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Milrod is Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer for State Street Corporation. She has extensive experience serving on corporate and private boards across multiple industries, including technology, financial services, manufacturing, and retail. Ms. Milrod has served as a Board Director for Valmont Industries, T-Rex, Cabela's Incorporated, Depository Trust & Clearing Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Deriv/SERV LLC and Omgeo LLC, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. She is an SEC Qualified Financial Expert and has been actively involved in the Audit, Compensation, and Human Resource Committees in her roles as a board member.   

"I'm pleased to welcome Donna to Orion's Board of Directors," said Chip Schorr, Chairman of Orion's Board of Directors and Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "Donna is a highly accomplished executive and company director with extensive leadership experience across multiple industries. Her strong financial services background and operations, strategy, consulting, and M&A experience will provide the board with diverse perspectives and additional expertise as Orion continues to grow, innovate, and execute its strategy."

"Donna's deep leadership experience and financial expertise bring tremendous value to our team," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "We are excited to welcome Donna to our board, and I look forward to benefiting from her contributions and insights."

"I am excited to join the Board of Orion Innovation as it is keenly focused on helping companies modernize their technology to execute their strategic business plans," said Milrod. "In every industry Orion serves, technology continues to be more and more of an enabler and Orion's expertise and global footprint will be instrumental in developing digital solutions at scale."

Ms. Milrod has more than 25 years of experience in banking and financial services, including leadership positions at Deutsche Bank, where she served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for its North American business. Before joining State Street, she was a senior advisor to both Broadridge and McKinsey & Company, where she provided advice for navigating risk, optimizing operating efficiencies, and increasing revenue growth. Prior to that, Ms. Milrod was with the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), where she served on the Management Committee and was the head of DTCC Solutions. She also led DTCC's global strategy and business development.

With this appointment, Orion now has seven members on its Board of Directors. 

About Orion Innovation 

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

SOURCE Orion Innovation

