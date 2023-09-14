Orion Innovation Appoints Rajul Rana as Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Orion Innovation

14 Sep, 2023, 11:55 ET

Technology industry veteran to lead Orion's global technology strategy and Centers of Innovation

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced the appointment of Rajul Rana as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role as CTO, Rajul will drive the company's technological vision and strategy, spearhead innovation initiatives, and incubate new capabilities within the organization. He will lead Orion's Centers of Innovation (COIs) to accelerate the digital transformation journey for clients. 

Orion's COIs are focused on developing cutting-edge digital solutions within the company's core capabilities in areas of Business Transformation and Automation, Digital Product Engineering, Cloud and Infrastructure, Data and Analytics, AI/ML, and Cybersecurity. The COIs build technical expertise and co-innovate with clients to enable them to quickly incubate emerging technologies, like Generative AI, into their ecosystem. Rajul will drive a culture of innovation across the business and elevate Orion's COIs with go-to-market offerings and deeper partnerships.

A veteran of the IT services industry, Rajul brings deep technology and engineering expertise to Orion. With over three decades of industry experience, he has held technology leadership roles at notable companies like MphasiS, LiquidHub (now part of Capgemini), Ness Digital Engineering, and aSpark, which he co-founded with Orion's CEO Raj Patil in 2011.

"Rajul has been at the forefront of technology innovation his entire career, building expertise around emerging technologies to transform global enterprises," said Patil. "His technical expertise, visionary outlook, and engineering experience will greatly benefit our team and clients. As a long-time colleague and technology expert, I am delighted to welcome Rajul to Orion, where he will take our technology capabilities to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to join Orion's executive leadership team in their mission to deliver innovative technology solutions that empower our clients' success," said Rajul. "I look forward to leading Orion's COIs and global engineering teams as we develop and implement next-generation solutions to accelerate our clients' digital transformations."

Rajul is an alumnus of Mumbai University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering.

About Orion Innovation
Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation

